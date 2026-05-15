Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced that the company’s board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on June 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026.

“Returning capital to shareholders remains a priority for Winnebago Industries,” said Bryan Hughes, chief financial officer for Winnebago Industries. “Our disciplined capital allocation strategy allows us to invest in our brands and enterprise capabilities while maintaining financial flexibility. This dividend, which marks our 48th consecutive quarterly payment, reflects confidence in the strength of the business and the durability of our cash flows.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.

Contacts

Investors: Joan Ondala ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com