Canadian AI and business leaders meet with Minister Evan Solomon at Web Summit Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Web Summit filled Vancouver with global technology leaders, investors and innovators, DIGITAL, Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Digital Technology, was at the centre of conversations about how Canadian innovation moves from ambition to impact. Through a series of leadership events, DIGITAL convened business, technology, government and ecosystem leaders to focus on a critical national challenge: how Canada turns world-class innovation into commercial growth, export success and long-term economic value.

Canada is at a turning point where leadership in AI will be determined less by research strength and more by how quickly companies and public institutions adopt, buy, and scale trusted Canadian-made solutions. To help advance that shift from potential to practical impact, DIGITAL hosted a series of events connecting government leaders, innovators, and ecosystem partners.

An AI roundtable with the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary for AI and Digital Innovation, brought Canadian AI and business leaders together to discuss the barriers slowing real-world deployment, from procurement and commercialization pathways to talent and infrastructure. The discussion focused on practical actions to help turn Canada’s AI advantage into productivity gains and stronger economic resilience.

“At Web Summit Vancouver, DIGITAL, one of Canada’s global innovation clusters, once again demonstrated its role as a pillar of our national tech ecosystem,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “DIGITAL’s AI roundtable convened leading founders and innovators for an impactful discussion on how Canadian companies can continue to deploy AI and advanced technologies across key sectors. The Government of Canada remains focused on driving technological progress and building meaningful connections that advance Canada’s position in the world’s ever-evolving tech landscape.”

“Events such as Web Summit Vancouver are critical for strengthening partnerships across the AI sector and connecting with the visionaries shaping the future of technology,” said the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “Leaders like DIGITAL facilitate these discussions and drive connections that help turn Canada’s AI advantage into tangible benefits for Canadians. I was pleased to participate in this vibrant event, underscoring how the government is enabling collaboration that drives global innovation, which helps Canada remain at the forefront of transformative technological change.”

“With our partner AI Network of BC (AInBC), we were pleased to have Minister Solomon at the table with B.C. entrepreneurs and AI leaders at such an important moment for Canada’s AI future,” said Elysa Darling, Chief Operating Officer, DIGITAL. “B.C. companies are building and deploying AI solutions that improve productivity, strengthen industries, and create economic opportunities. This roundtable brought real business experience and perspective to the national conversation so Canada can scale its AI companies, build trust, and ensure AI delivers long-term value for Canadians.”

Since 2018, DIGITAL and its national network of industry partners and academia, invested over $240 million to accelerate AI commercialization across Canada, leveraging an additional $370 million from private industry. The work spans sectors critical to Canada’s economic growth and sovereignty, including housing, defence and dual-use technologies, mining and energy, health, and workforce development. The results include 200+ market-ready AI solutions now active in global markets, 126 sovereign IP assets secured, and technologies projected to generate over $2 billion in revenue by 2030.

“B.C. has the ingredients to be a national and global AI leader: deep technical talent, strong entrepreneurs, applied research strength, and a growing network of companies building real-world AI solutions with commercial impact,” said Rob Goehring, Executive Director, AInBC. “The next step is scaling that capability through stronger connections between industry, government, capital, and customers. This roundtable was an important opportunity to focus on what it will take to turn AI potential into adoption and growth.”

DIGITAL also hosted a leadership roundtable with Export Development Canada and business leaders to identify where stronger alignment, shared resources and clearer pathways can help founders grow, commercialize and reach international markets. And to open the week, DIGTIAL hosted a curated networking event with BMO, the B.C. Securities Commission and Vancouver Tech Journal, bringing together executives, founders and funders across fintech, AI, clean energy, health technology, and other high-growth sectors.

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL is Canada’s commercialization partner. It connects technology builders and buyers to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of Canadian technology solutions.

Established in 2018 under the Government of Canada’s Cluster Initiative, DIGITAL brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and post-secondary institutions to collaborate on large-scale projects that drive innovation and the development of technology solutions in sectors critical to Canada, such as mining and energy, housing, workforce development and health.

Since inception, DIGITAL has delivered billions in projected revenue for Canadian companies, retained sovereign IP, launched hundreds of commercial products, and helped tens of thousands of Canadians gain the skills needed for the digital economy.

That’s how we grow Canada.

For more information, visit: www.digitalsupercluster.ca.

Contact:

Gabrielle Landry

Deputy Director, Media Relations

Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

gabrielle.landry@ised-isde.gc.ca

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca

Julia White

Senior Director, Communications

DIGITAL

media@digitalsupercluster.ca | 604.828.2766

Rob Goehring

Executive Director, AInBC

rob@ainbc.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8d0c042-6159-4858-986c-6818ae34fc94