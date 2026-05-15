EVREC Files Environmental Impact Statement for One of Canada’s Largest Wind-to-Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects

BOTWOOD, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation (“EVREC”) today announced the filing of the Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) for its project in Central Newfoundland, a significant milestone in the development of one of Canada’s most advanced wind-to-green hydrogen and ammonia initiatives.

The EIS was prepared in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Environment and Climate Change, and reflects extensive technical, environmental, and socio-economic studies undertaken as part of the provincial Environmental Assessment process.

The EVREC project is designed to harness Central Newfoundland’s world-class wind resources to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. The project is expected to include approximately 3+ gigawatts of onshore wind generation, supported by energy storage and associated infrastructure. At full capacity, the project is expected to produce approximately 180,000 tonnes per year of Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (“RFNBO”) hydrogen or up to 1 million tonnes per year of RFNBO ammonia for export to global markets.

EVREC continues to advance Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), commercial structuring, and engagement with prospective offtake partners in international markets. The project is expected to be a multi-billion-dollar investment in Newfoundland and Labrador, supporting employment, regional supply chains, and long-term economic development opportunities.

The EIS evaluates potential environmental effects across all phases of the project, including construction, operation, maintenance, and eventual decommissioning. The assessment includes detailed analysis of environmental factors such as wildlife, vegetation, water resources, air quality, land use, and socio-economic considerations, as well as proposed mitigation measures where appropriate.

“The submission of our Environmental Impact Statement represents a major step forward in advancing a project that has been carefully designed with environmental responsibility and long-term regional and community benefits in mind,” said Dean Comand, EVREC’s Chief Operating Officer. “The EIS reflects extensive technical work, environmental studies, and engagement with communities, Indigenous partners, and regulators. We remain committed to ensuring this project is developed responsibly and transparently.”

Comand noted that the project reflects a disciplined approach to development consistent with the scale and importance of major energy infrastructure projects. “Projects of this size require rigorous environmental review and meaningful engagement with communities and stakeholders. We appreciate the ongoing engagement from residents of Central Newfoundland whose input continues to help inform project planning and design.”

The Environmental Assessment process provides an opportunity for regulators, Indigenous groups, stakeholders, and members of the public to review project information and provide input as part of the regulatory review. EVREC remains committed to ongoing collaboration with communities and stakeholders throughout the Environmental Assessment process.

Additional information regarding the Environmental Assessment process is available through the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Environmental Assessment Registry.

About EVREC

Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation (EVREC) is a joint venture between Abraxas Power Corp. and EDF power solutions developing a large-scale wind-powered green hydrogen and ammonia project in Central Newfoundland. The project is designed to leverage the region’s strong renewable energy resources and strategic Atlantic location to supply cost-competitive, ultra-low carbon fuels to global markets. To learn more, visit www.evrec.ca