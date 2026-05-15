UPDATE - Insigneo unveils new version of its brand, highlighting its accelerated growth across the Americas

The brand refresh is a deliberate response to the firm’s impressive trajectory, now supporting over $33 billion in assets across a network of 500+ Investment Professionals.

Anchored by the tagline “Your Passport to Possibilities,” the brand now emphasizes Insigneo’s role as a bridge to global capital markets for international clients and the collaborative nature of its business model.

“The new brand embodies both our firm’s achievements to date as well as our aspirations going forward,” said Raul Henriquez, Chairman and CEO.





MIAMI, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insigneo, a leading international wealth management firm, has unveiled its new brand identity and strategic value proposition, anchored by the tagline: “Your Passport to Possibilities.” This evolution marks a deliberate inflection point in the firm's trajectory, strengthening its position as a leader in the international wealth management industry.

The new version of Insigneo’s brand was officially launched yesterday during a private event at the firm’s Miami headquarters and broadcast live to its network of more than 12 regional offices across the Americas.

This brand evolution marks a milestone in the company's 40-year history and serves as a response to the firm's accelerated growth trajectory. Over the past several years, Insigneo has expanded its footprint and deepened its infrastructure, now supporting over $33 billion in assets through a network of over 500 Investment Professionals including 68 institutional firms who serve approximately 32,000 clients.

"The new brand embodies both our firm’s achievements to date as well as our aspirations going forward,” said Raul Henriquez, Chairman and CEO of Insigneo. "Yet our core remains the same, committed to empowering and supporting Investment Professionals to better serve international clients — now under a brand that more accurately represents our mission, vision and the unique positioning we occupy within the industry."

The new tagline, "Your Passport to Possibilities," serves as a clear expression of the role Insigneo plays for its audiences. For international high-net-worth clients, particularly across Latin America, the firm acts as a "passport" by providing access to global investment possibilities and offshore solutions that extend well beyond their domestic markets. For Investment Professionals, Insigneo provides an ecosystem that combines advanced operational and regulatory support, a team that blends international expertise with deep local knowledge across the Americas, cutting-edge technological capabilities, and a community of like-minded practitioners that empowers them to focus on guiding their clients' legacy and scaling their practice.

The visual evolution is equally deliberate, designed to reflect the duality of the space Insigneo occupies — balancing traditional stability with modern innovation. "The new brand is about alignment and clarity. Our goal was to express our value proposition in a way that resonates with each of our main audiences, and to build a visual system that better reflects our position in the market," said Giovanna Souza, Head of Marketing at Insigneo. "Every choice has been intentional — from the introduction of 'wealth' as a logo descriptor to the shift toward navy as the primary color to signal stability and trust, while maintaining our original bright blue to preserve brand equity. This is not a shift in direction; it is a clarification of one."

In conjunction with the brand, Insigneo has unveiled a new website at insigneo.com. This new identity will roll out gradually over the coming months across all client and Investment Professional touchpoints — including digital platforms, marketing materials, and client communications — ensuring consistency at scale as the firm strengthens its network across the Americas. The entire brand transformation process was developed in partnership with global communications consultancy LLYC.

With this evolution, Insigneo reaffirms its commitment to the international wealth management industry as they continue to help translate the complexities of global markets for international clients across borders and generations.

Media contact

Name: Giovanna Souza

E-mail: marketing@insigneo.com

Cellphone: +1 (645) 214-8793

About Insigneo

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class wealth platform. With over $33 billion* in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 500 investment professionals, including 68 institutional firms serving over 32,000 clients. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com.

(*as of May 15, 2026)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88cbb9d4-00b3-4f95-b14e-34de69ede2a7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3baf78a0-03c6-4a83-a2a4-51d4fd8016dd

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c58452b-4ef2-4776-9b7b-1972e70de7fb



