Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of directors

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (“Lassonde” or the “Corporation”) announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2026, were elected as directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held today at its Annual General Meeting are set out below.

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST # % # % Guy Bélanger 39,534,141 99.98% 7,968 0.02% Paul Bouthillier 39,175,787 99.07% 366,322 0.93% Luc Doyon 39,394,750 99.63% 147,359 0.37% Nathalie Giroux 39,536,543 99.99% 5,566 0.01% Gwen Klees 39,536,494 99.99% 5,615 0.01% Nathalie Lassonde 38,480,452 97.31% 1,061,657 2.69% Pierre-Paul Lassonde 38,772,302 98.05% 769,807 1.95% Pierre Lessard 39,359,327 99.54% 182,782 0.46% Guy Rouleau 39,536,573 99.99% 5,536 0.01%



About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products. The Corporation’s products include fruit juices and drinks, pasta sauces, cranberry sauces, condiments, soups, broths, fruit‑based snacks as well as alcoholic beverages such as ciders and wines. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com .

SEDAR registration number: 00002099