Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of directors

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (“Lassonde” or the “Corporation”) announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2026, were elected as directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held today at its Annual General Meeting are set out below.
|Nominees
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES AGAINST
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Guy Bélanger
|39,534,141
|99.98%
|7,968
|0.02%
|Paul Bouthillier
|39,175,787
|99.07%
|366,322
|0.93%
|Luc Doyon
|39,394,750
|99.63%
|147,359
|0.37%
|Nathalie Giroux
|39,536,543
|99.99%
|5,566
|0.01%
|Gwen Klees
|39,536,494
|99.99%
|5,615
|0.01%
|Nathalie Lassonde
|38,480,452
|97.31%
|1,061,657
|2.69%
|Pierre-Paul Lassonde
|38,772,302
|98.05%
|769,807
|1.95%
|Pierre Lessard
|39,359,327
|99.54%
|182,782
|0.46%
|Guy Rouleau
|39,536,573
|99.99%
|5,536
|0.01%
About Lassonde
Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products. The Corporation’s products include fruit juices and drinks, pasta sauces, cranberry sauces, condiments, soups, broths, fruit‑based snacks as well as alcoholic beverages such as ciders and wines. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.
The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.
Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.
SEDAR registration number: 00002099
|Information:
|Investor contact
Francis Trudeau
|Chief Financial Officer
|Lassonde Industries Inc.
|514-703-4633
Media contact
Isabelle Nadeau
|Director, Corporate Communications
|Lassonde Industries Inc.
|450-469-4926, extension 10167