Yukon Metals Launches Digital Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a service agreement with Market IQ Media Group Incorporated and Market IQ Media Group Limited (together “Market IQ”) dated May 11, 2026 (the “Agreement”), pursuant to which Market IQ will provide a comprehensive digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$200,000 commencing on May 11, 2026. Under the terms of the Agreement, Market IQ will provide search engine optimization (“SEO”), targeted distribution across major search engines and financial media platforms, multimedia services, digital campaign optimization and analytics reporting. The campaign will continue for a period of (6) months until the allocated budget is fully deployed, with the option to extend should the Company choose to increase the campaign budget.

Market IQ (the product) consists of paid advertisements that match the look, feel, and function of the media format in which they appear, making them blend in with the surrounding content instead of disrupting it. All paid advertisements served in this format are accompanied by required disclosure elements to maintain compliance.

More information on Market IQ Media Group Incorporated and Market IQ Media Group Limited here:

Market IQ is a full-service digital media agency based in Vancouver, Canada and Dublin, Ireland.

Prior to the engagement of services, Market IQ had no previous relationship with the Company. Market IQ and its associates are arm’s length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Market IQ by the Company requires the Company to make the necessary filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Below are details of all persons that will be providing services pursuant to the Agreement:

Market IQ Media Group Incorporated

Brady Allan Middleditch

Brady@marketiqmedia.com

301-1169 West Cordova Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 3T1

604-720-4731

Market IQ Media Group Limited dba MIQ Newswire

Karl Marek

Karl@mignewswire.com

Courtyard, Manor House

3 Church Rd

Malahide Co., Dublin K36 AK25

Ireland

+353 89 612 3679

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.



Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company’s strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

“ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.”

“Jim Coates”

Jim Coates, CEO & Director

Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

Email: lindsaywilson@yukonmetals.com

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the services to be provided under the Agreement, the campaign continuing until the allocated budget is fully deployed, with the option to extend should the Company choose to increase the campaign budget, the Company making the necessary filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange, developing the next pipeline of discovery opportunities, the Company being well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory, Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.