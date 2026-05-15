KPC Health’s Orange County Global Medical Center Raises Donate Life Flag to Honor Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donors

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, 2026, Orange County Global Medical Center (OCGMC), a KPC Health hospital, hosted a Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of donors and recipients whose lives have been forever changed by organ, eye, and tissue donation. The event featured remarks from hospital leadership, community partners and OneLegacy, underscoring OCGMC’s ongoing commitment to donation as a vital part of its mission to save and heal lives.

In 2025, OCGMC recorded 12 organ donors, helping save 40 lives through organ donation, heal 975 lives through tissue donation, and restore sight for 9 people through cornea donation. The hospital earned federal HRSA Platinum Recognition for its exceptional participation in the national Donate Life campaign.

Since 2009, Donate Life Flags Across America has united hospitals, transplant centers and communities to honor donors and inspire new registrations. Today’s visible display of the Donate Life flag at OCGMC affirms that “Donation Saves Lives” and encourages the community to register as donors.

“This flag raising ceremony is a powerful testament to the compassion and dedication of our entire team at Orange County Global Medical Center,” said Daniel Knell, Chief Executive Officer of OCGMC. “From our Honor Walks that unite staff in support of donor families to our pioneering patient transfers and ongoing staff education, we are deeply committed to turning tragedy into hope. Earning HRSA Platinum Recognition in 2025 reflects the extraordinary efforts of our physicians, nurses and staff who make these miracles possible every day.”

Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health, added, “Orange County Global Medical Center’s leadership in organ and tissue donation embodies KPC Health’s mission to deliver exceptional, accessible care to the communities we serve. This ceremony honors the selfless donors and their families while celebrating the life-saving work of our dedicated healthcare professionals. We are proud of OCGMC’s achievements and remain committed to supporting these vital programs across our health system.”

During the event, OCGMC was also presented with a certificate of recognition from Dr. Stephen Choi, California State Senator representing District 37.

OCGMC continues to strengthen its donation program through Honor Walks, hospital-to-hospital transfers (including the first brain-dead patient transfer to a recovery center and two donation after circulatory death transfers supporting the HOPE Act for HIV-positive organ recipients), and ongoing education for new hires and clinical staff on timely referrals to OneLegacy.

To learn more or register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit www.donateLIFEcalifornia.org or say “YES” at the DMV.





About KPC Health

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health’s current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Contact: Tim Lineberger (714) 676-4317 or tim@venturestrategic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ceff566-749a-4629-96c9-71f73651000d