OneMetric Opens Dubai Office to Support Rising MENA Demand for HubSpot and AI-Led GTM Transformation





Dubai, UAE, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMetric, a leading HubSpot Elite Partner helping businesses implement, optimize, and scale HubSpot across marketing, sales, service, RevOps, integrations, and AI-led go-to-market systems, has announced the opening of its new office in Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai.

As OneMetric already provides services in North America, Asia-Pacific, and the EMEA markets including UAE, the Dubai office makes their international presence even stronger and caters the growing inbound demand from businesses across the MENA region that are looking to modernize their CRM infrastructure, improve revenue operations, and generate stronger ROI from HubSpot.

With companies across the Middle East investing heavily in digital transformation, customer experience, automation, and AI-led growth, OneMetric ’s Dubai office will help the company work more closely with customers, partners, and HubSpot ecosystem stakeholders across the region. The Dubai office is OneMetric’s third office internationally.

Over the last few years, OneMetric has worked with 40+ customers across MENA, and has been listed as one of the top-rated and accredited partner in the HubSpot Ecosystem supporting businesses with HubSpot onboarding, CRM implementation, migrations, integrations, marketing automation, sales enablement, reporting, and RevOps transformation.

The company has also supported several regional customers through in-person engagements, with teams travelling to customer offices for strategic workshops, complex implementations, and GTM alignment sessions.

Speaking on the expansion, Nishant Gupta , CEO at OneMetric, said:

“Dubai gives us a stronger base in a region where we are already seeing a growing demand. For us, this is not just about opening an office. It is about being closer to customers, partners, and growth teams that are trying to make HubSpot a real revenue engine. With AI becoming a bigger part of GTM execution, businesses need more than implementation support. They need the right architecture, adoption, automation, and operating model to get measurable ROI.”

The Dubai office will act as OneMetric’s regional hub for customer engagement, partner collaboration, and market development across MENA. It will enable faster communication, stronger local context, and deeper collaboration with businesses looking to connect their marketing, sales, service, and revenue operations on HubSpot.

OneMetric’s expansion also reflects a larger shift in how companies are approaching CRM and GTM transformation. For many businesses, the priority is no longer just implementing software. The focus has moved towards building connected revenue systems where customer data, automation, sales processes, marketing campaigns, reporting, and AI work together to improve pipeline visibility and revenue performance.

As more MENA businesses scale across markets, teams, products, and channels, many are looking to move away from fragmented tools and manual processes. They need systems that can support faster decision-making, better customer engagement, cleaner handoffs between teams, and measurable revenue outcomes. HubSpot, when implemented with the right architecture and GTM strategy, can become the operating layer for that growth.

“With AI becoming a larger part of how modern GTM teams operate, the opportunity is no longer just about implementing CRM software,” Nishant added. “The real opportunity is helping businesses build connected GTM systems where HubSpot, data, automation, and AI work together. That is where companies start seeing measurable impact across marketing, sales, service, and customer growth.”

OneMetric’s Dubai office will strengthen its ability to support regional businesses across both strategic and execution-led initiatives. This includes HubSpot onboarding, CRM architecture, sales and marketing automation, lifecycle management, pipeline reporting, integrations, migrations, AI-led GTM workflows, and RevOps consulting.

The company will also focus on helping businesses improve adoption across teams, which continues to be one of the biggest challenges in CRM transformation. According to Faiz Khan , Sales and Channel Partnerships, MENA at OneMetric, successful HubSpot implementation is not just about setting up portals, properties, workflows, or dashboards. It is about aligning systems with how revenue teams actually operate.

The Dubai office marks an important step in OneMetric’s continued growth and places the company closer to one of the world’s most ambitious business markets. As the UAE advances its “We the UAE 2031” vision to strengthen its position as a global economic hub and a destination for innovation-led growth, OneMetric aims to support regional businesses that are modernizing their revenue operations, CRM infrastructure, and AI-led GTM systems. With a stronger local presence, the company will help more businesses move from disconnected CRM usage to a more mature, scalable, and ROI-driven HubSpot ecosystem.

About OneMetric

OneMetric is a HubSpot Elite Partner and has helped 750+ businesses globally implement, optimize, and scale HubSpot across marketing, sales, service, CMS, integrations, migrations, and RevOps. The company works with growing and enterprise businesses across industries, including fintech, healthcare, real estate, SaaS, and professional services, helping them turn HubSpot into a scalable revenue engine.

OneMetric

Building A1-3641379065, Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai

PO Box - 341041

https://www.onemetric.io

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