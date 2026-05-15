LV Petroleum Kicks Off May with $15,000 Community Donation and Three New Locations

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC this week reaffirmed its commitment to two critical pillars of its business – cultivating roots in the communities it serves and responsibly growing its national footprint. In the same week, the transportation company sponsored a local charity football game honoring Las Vegas’ first responders and announced multiple new travel center and quick-service restaurant locations across the country.

On May 2, LV Petroleum made a $15,000 donation to sponsor the 2026 Police vs. Fire Charity Football Game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The annual event brings together local law enforcement and firefighters in a friendly competition that raises funds for local charities. Proceeds benefitted the Police Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, which provides financial and emotional support to the families of officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as Sin City FD Sports, which brings together firefighters from across the Las Vegas Valley through competitive sports, fostering mental health and wellness.

The significant contribution served as an example of one of LV Petroleum's long-standing philanthropic commitments that company co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel built: consistent, tangible support for those who serve. This commitment includes a permanent 10% discount for active military members and veterans at all LV Petroleum restaurants.

"First responders and veterans carry out their service every day," said Madmon. "Supporting the people who keep our neighborhoods safe is crucial in how we operate. Sponsoring this game and fantastic charity tradition is just one way we show up for these local heroes."

On May 5th, LV Petroleum became the new operator of a TA TravelCenter in Eagleville, Missouri. Plans for the location include opening a two-bay Truck Service Center, a Miss J’s Café, and an IHOP and Applebee’s.

Along with that acquisition, the company has also opened a few other restaurants in both Kansas and Las Vegas. A new A&W restaurant opened at their TA TravelCenter in Wellsville, Kansas. A ribbon-cutting will take place in late May, with Kansas State Bank sponsoring free floats all day. On May 13, LV Petroleum opened its newest Bojangles restaurant on the corner of Harmon and Las Vegas Blvd., expanding the company’s quick-service footprint on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Every new location we take on is an opportunity to raise the standard of what travelers and professional drivers can expect on the road," said Jeanette Davis, Senior Vice President of LV Petroleum. "No matter where or what it is, our commitment is the same: clean facilities, quality food and an experience that serves the people passing through."

President and CEO Kris Roach continues to guide the company's expansion strategy, focusing on acquiring and operating locations that meet LV Petroleum's operational benchmarks across fueling, foodservice, truck care and traveler amenities. LV Petroleum's national network now spans travel centers, convenience stores and quick-service restaurants across the United States, with additional openings expected throughout 2026.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 80 travel center locations, 180 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin, and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .