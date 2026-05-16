Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe AI DEX Hits 4,000 Active Users While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000

MONACO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has passed 4,000 active users. The presale has raised over $1.22 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01700 per token, the holder count has passed 8,600, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The 4,000-user milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear product update as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to the $10,000 debate. Long-cycle ETH models continue to focus on ETF inflows, staking demand, Layer 2 activity, and real-world asset tokenization, while AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window with product usage already visible.

AlphaPepe Announces 4,000 Active Users for AlphaSwap AI DEX Demo

AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap demo crossing 4,000 active users marks the project’s strongest product validation milestone to date. Most presale projects enter public markets with a roadmap, a token contract, and a marketing campaign. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with a working AI DEX already being tested by thousands of users before listing.

That product traction now sits alongside the project’s presale growth. AlphaPepe has raised over $1.22 million, passed 8,600 holders, and moved through multiple stages while maintaining user activity around its demo environment. Stage 16 is currently active at $0.01700, and each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer.

Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the most common sources of uncertainty in early-stage launches. The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins.

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to identify risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives users visibility into major wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being developed to make on-chain trading faster, cleaner, and less fragmented.

The latest demo milestone also shows that AlphaPepe’s ecosystem is not being built only for post-launch marketing. Users are already testing the product, learning the interface, and interacting with the same categories of tools expected to support the full Q2 rollout.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000

The Ethereum price prediction debate has returned as ETH continues testing major technical levels. Near-term attention has centered on Ethereum’s attempt to clear the $2,400 resistance zone , while bulls continue defending key support levels. The longer-cycle $10,000 target depends on a wider set of catalysts, including ETF inflows, staking demand, Layer 2 activity, institutional adoption, and real-world asset tokenization.

The $10,000 target remains a multi-quarter thesis. Ethereum needs sustained institutional demand, stronger on-chain activity, and broader market support to move toward that level. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and planned exchange access.

That difference matters in the current market. Ethereum gives buyers the large-cap infrastructure trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a product-led presale setup where user growth, capital raised, holder count, audit completion, and Q2 exchange timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s 4,000-user AlphaSwap milestone gives the release a clear company announcement before the Q2 exchange debut. The presale has raised over $1.22 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01700, more than 8,600 holders have joined, and the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit is complete.

Ethereum’s $10,000 target remains one of the major long-cycle predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, staking participation, Layer 2 growth, tokenization activity, and broader crypto liquidity improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with product testing, presale traction, holder growth, and audit completion already active.

That is why the 4,000-user AlphaSwap milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show progress. Users are already testing the AI DEX demo, the audit is complete, and the presale is advancing through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap moves closer to public exchange access.

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FAQs

What is the latest AlphaPepe AI DEX milestone?

AlphaPepe’s AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has passed 4,000 active users. The presale has raised over $1.22 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01700, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can Ethereum reach $10,000?

Ethereum reaching $10,000 remains a long-cycle bull scenario. It depends on ETF inflows, staking demand, Layer 2 growth, tokenization activity, institutional adoption, and broader market strength improving over time.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01700, has raised over $1.22 million, passed 8,600 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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