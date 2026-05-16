Austin Air Systems Releases Asthma Awareness Month Special Report: A Deep Dive Into Asthma Statistics, Causes, Triggers, and Solutions

BUFFALO, NY, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Air Systems, a leading manufacturer of medical-grade air purifiers in the United States, today announced the release of its Asthma Awareness Month Special Report — a comprehensive video presentation designed to educate asthma patients, caregivers, and healthcare advocates on the full scope of asthma in America and what can be done to manage it effectively.

The special report is available now on their website and is being released in recognition of May as National Asthma Awareness Month.

A Growing Crisis That Demands Attention



Asthma affects more than 25 million Americans, including adults and children, making it one of the most prevalent and costly chronic diseases in the United States. It accounts for nearly 1.8 million emergency room visits annually, more than 10 million missed school days for children, and billions of dollars in lost workplace productivity each year.

Despite these numbers, asthma remains widely misunderstood. Many sufferers remain unaware of the environmental triggers silently worsening their symptoms every day — including those that exist right inside their own homes, schools, offices, and other indoor spaces.

Austin Air’s Asthma Awareness Month Special Report addresses this knowledge gap by examining asthma statistics, common triggers, and the experiences of doctors, researchers, and families affected by asthma. Through these perspectives, the report explores why some asthma patients may continue to experience breathing challenges despite following a treatment plan, and how environmental factors may be part of the broader asthma conversation.

What the Special Report Covers



The video presentation is a thorough, data-driven exploration of asthma, giving viewers the information they need to better understand the condition and take meaningful action.

Asthma by the Numbers. The report opens with a sobering statistical overview of asthma’s reach and impact across the United States, including its disproportionate effect on children, low-income communities, and urban populations where air pollution is highest.

The report opens with a sobering statistical overview of asthma’s reach and impact across the United States, including its disproportionate effect on children, low-income communities, and urban populations where air pollution is highest. What Causes Asthma. This part gives viewers a clear understanding of the biological and environmental factors that contribute to asthma development, including genetic predisposition, early childhood respiratory infections, and long-term exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants.

This part gives viewers a clear understanding of the biological and environmental factors that contribute to asthma development, including genetic predisposition, early childhood respiratory infections, and long-term exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollutants. Common Asthma Triggers. This section identifies the most common and most overlooked asthma triggers, including dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, pollen, secondhand smoke, wildfire smoke, VOCs from cleaning products and building materials, cockroach allergens, cold air, and air pollution. Many of these triggers are present at dangerous levels inside the average American home, often without the occupants ever realizing it.

This section identifies the most common and most overlooked asthma triggers, including dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, pollen, secondhand smoke, wildfire smoke, VOCs from cleaning products and building materials, cockroach allergens, cold air, and air pollution. Many of these triggers are present at dangerous levels inside the average American home, often without the occupants ever realizing it. Indoor Air Quality and Asthma. This segment examines the relationship between indoor air quality and asthma severity — a connection that is supported by decades of research from the EPA, the American Lung Association, and the CDC. Studies consistently show that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air.

This segment examines the relationship between indoor air quality and asthma severity — a connection that is supported by decades of research from the EPA, the American Lung Association, and the CDC. Studies consistently show that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Asthma Management and Solutions. The presentation concludes with a practical, solution-focused segment covering the most effective strategies for reducing asthma triggers and improving quality of life, including medical management, lifestyle adjustments, and the critical role of air filtration in creating a safer breathing environment at home, in the classroom, and in the workplace.





Building on Decades of Indoor Air Quality Expertise



Austin Air Systems has spent more than three decades at the forefront of indoor air quality research and air purification technology. That experience helped shape the company’s decision to release an educational report focused on asthma and the triggers people with asthma may not know about. The company's medical-grade HEPA air purifiers are used in homes, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies, and trusted by families across the country.

“We created this special report because asthma affects millions of people, and reliable education can play an important role in awareness,” said Stacy Malesiewski, spokesperson for Austin Air Systems. “Our goal is to give asthma patients and their caregivers the knowledge they need to understand what is making them sick and what they can do about it — starting with the air they breathe every day.”

Who Should Watch This Report



The Asthma Awareness Month Special Report was created for anyone whose life is touched by asthma, including asthma patients of all ages, parents of children with asthma, school nurses and educators, allergy and asthma caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocates. It’s also for individuals suffering from chronic respiratory issues, allergies, or unexplained breathing difficulties.

Watch the Special Report Now



Austin Air's Asthma Awareness Month Special Report is available to watch now, free of charge, on their website . Viewers are encouraged to share the presentation with anyone in their lives who struggles with asthma, allergies, or poor indoor air quality.

Disclaimer: The report is intended for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals with asthma, allergies, respiratory symptoms, or related health concerns should consult a qualified healthcare provider.

About Austin Air Systems

Austin Air Systems is a leading manufacturer of medical-grade HEPA air purifiers in the United States. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Austin Air has spent more than three decades dedicated to delivering clean, safe air to the people who need it most. Austin Air purifiers are trusted by hospitals, clinics, government agencies, first responders, and families across the country — and are the purifier of choice for millions of allergy, asthma, and chemical sensitivity sufferers worldwide. All Austin Air products are proudly made in America, built to last, and backed by an industry-leading five-year filter guarantee. For more information, visit austinair.com or call (800) 724-8403.