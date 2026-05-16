Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center Celebrates 10 Years of Community Impact, Health, and Athletic Achievement

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary on May 17, marking a decade of serving the Fredericksburg and Stafford region as a premier destination for health, wellness, recreation, and competitive swimming.

Since opening in 2016, the Rouse Center has evolved into far more than a sports facility. It has become a community gathering place where families connect, athletes thrive, and healthy lifestyles begin.

Over the past decade, the Rouse Center has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors for swim lessons, fitness programs, birthday parties, community events, recreational activities, and competitive swim meets. From first-time swimmers learning water safety skills to elite athletes achieving record-breaking performances, the facility has played a major role in shaping the region’s aquatic and fitness culture.

“Ten years ago, we set out to create a facility that would positively impact lives through swimming, sports, and wellness,” said John Wack, President of Eastern Sports Management. “What has happened since has exceeded every expectation. We’ve watched children grow into confident swimmers, families build lifelong memories, and athletes achieve extraordinary accomplishments right here in our community.”

One of the Rouse Center’s greatest impacts has been its commitment to swim education and water safety. Thousands of children and adults have participated in swim lessons over the last 10 years, building confidence in the water and developing lifelong safety skills.

The facility has also become a hub for competitive swimming throughout Virginia, hosting numerous regional and state swim meets that attract athletes and spectators from across the Commonwealth and beyond. These events have generated meaningful economic impact for Stafford County by supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and tourism.

Beyond competition, the Rouse Center has served as a home for countless birthday parties, youth camps, fitness classes, and family events that have strengthened community connections and created lasting memories for residents of all ages.

The Center’s mission has always extended beyond aquatics, with programming focused on promoting health, fitness, and overall wellness for the entire community.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are incredibly grateful to our members, families, athletes, staff, partners, and the entire community who have supported us over the last decade,” Wack said. “This anniversary is not only about reflecting on the past 10 years, but also looking ahead to the future and continuing to serve our community for generations to come.”

The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center will commemorate the anniversary with special events and celebrations throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.rousecenter.com or follow the Rouse Center on social media.

About the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center

The Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center is a state-of-the-art aquatic, fitness, and recreation facility located in Stafford, Virginia. Named after Olympic gold medalist Jeff Rouse, the Center provides competitive and recreational swimming opportunities, fitness and wellness programming, sports activities, community events, and family-focused recreation for residents throughout the region.

Media Contact:

For further information, please reach out to tvelichko@easternsportsmanagement.com

Contact:

Travis Velichko - VP of Marketing

904-507-1225

tvelichko@easternsportsmanagement.com

www.easternsportsmanagement.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9faf31da-d45d-4665-8b54-7e83b6d43dbe