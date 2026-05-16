CHX Shareholder Alert: Wolf Popper LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ChampionX Corporation

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent investor rights law firm Wolf Popper LLP announces that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of sellers of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) common stock between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned City of Daytona Beach Police Officers’ & Firefighters’ Retirement System v. ChampionX Corporation, No. 26-cv- 4095 (S.D.N.Y.), the ChampionX class action lawsuit charges ChampionX and certain of its executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A copy of the complaint is available on Wolf Popper’s website.



If you sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ChampionX class action lawsuit, or have any questions concerning the ChampionX class action lawsuit, please contact attorney Adam Savett of Wolf Popper by calling (212) 451-9655, or via e-mail at asavett@wolfpopper.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the ChampionX class action lawsuit must be filed with the Court no later than July 14, 2026.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: ChampionX is a is a global provider of chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies for the drilling and production of oil and gas.



The ChampionX class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose material information, which artificially deflated the price of ChampionX common stock.

