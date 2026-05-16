$STREAM Surges 50% in 24 Hours as Streamflow Staking Hits 45% APY on Solana





NEW YORK, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamflow Finance, the token infrastructure protocol that has been building on Solana for five years, saw its native token $STREAM surge 50% in a single 24-hour window this week. The move is drawing fresh attention from traders and DeFi participants across global markets, including the US, UK, Southeast Asia, and Indonesia, where interest in Solana-based yield opportunities has been growing steadily.

What makes this rally worth paying attention to is what sits underneath it. Streamflow is not a new name. It is one of the longest-standing Token distribution platforms on Solana, and the fundamentals that have always been there are now getting noticed.



Five Years on Solana, Still Building





Streamflow has been operational on Solana since 2021, making it one of the oldest and most battle-tested protocols in the ecosystem. What started as a token vesting tool has grown into a full-stack token operations platform covering airdrops, token locks, staking pools, and programmable payroll.. The platform currently powers more than 40,000 projects and serves over 1.3 million users.

Five years on any blockchain is a long time. On Solana, where projects come and go quickly, it is a meaningful signal of staying power. The team has shipped consistently, the infrastructure is audited, and the platform is cited in official Solana documentation under token vesting.

The Staking Picture

One of the clearest indicators of where the protocol stands right now is the staking APY. Streamflow runs a system called Active Staking Rewards (ASR), where protocol revenue collected from fees across vesting, airdrops, token locks, and payroll gets routed back to $STREAM stakers through hourly buybacks.

The current staking APY is 45.12%, calculated as a rolling 30-day average annualized with weekly compounding. This is not an emissions-based number. Every reward paid out comes from real protocol activity.

On top of the yield, $STREAM stakers get governance voting power, giving them a real voice in how the protocol evolves. The benefits of staking extend well beyond just the APY figure, with governance rights giving active participants a meaningful role in shaping the protocol future direction.

Reading the Price Move

A 50% price move in 24 hours is the kind of thing that gets attention, but it is worth understanding what is underneath it. Streamflow has been generating consistent protocol revenue, which funds hourly $STREAM buybacks distributed directly to active stakers. The platform has been growing in user count and project adoption for five years..

Markets can take time to catch up to fundamentals, and that appears to be part of what is playing out here. Volume across STREAM trading pairs spiked significantly during the rally period, with 24-hour volume on Bybit reaching $242,000 during peak activity.

The broader Solana ecosystem has also seen renewed interest from communities in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia, where DeFi participation and staking-based yield strategies have been gaining ground. Streamflow's reach across those markets through

distribution platforms like Manilatimes.net and regional crypto communities adds to the exposure this momentum is receiving.

Backed by the Right People

Streamflow has raised over $5 million from institutional investors including Jump Crypto and Solana Ventures. That institutional backing, combined with five years of operational history, puts Streamflow in a very different category from most tokens that experience rapid price movements.

Getting Involved

Investors and community members can acquire $STREAM on supported exchanges including Bybit, MEXC, and KuCoin. Staking is available directly through the Streamflow app at app.streamflow.finance, and current APY figures along with staking conditions can be checked at streamflow.foundation.

Five years in, with revenue-backed staking, real protocol usage, and a 50% price surge drawing attention from new markets, Streamflow is having a moment that reflects the work that has been put in since day one on Solana.

About Streamflow





Streamflow is the leading on-chain token operations platform on Solana, offering no-code tools for token vesting, airdrops, token locks, staking pools, and programmable payments. In operation since 2021, Streamflow has served over 1.3 million users across 40,000 plus projects. Backed by Jump Crypto and Solana Ventures, the platform is listed in the official Solana documentation under token vesting.

Website : https://streamflow.finance/

X : https://x.com/streamflow_fi

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamflow-finance/

Media Contact:

Andriyuh

andrija@streamflow.finance

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