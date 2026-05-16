ThinkCareBelieve: Week 69 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events of Week 69 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/05/16/week-69-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How is President Trump working to save Christians from slaughter in Nigeria?

2) What is President Trump’s solution to the stalemate in the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act?

3) How the whole world shifted when President Xi of China stunned everyone by saying to President Trump in their meeting this week, “We should be partners, not rivals.”

4) How is new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh changing the whole way the Fed is moving forward?

5) How has America achieved an incredible 20-point drop in the national U.S. m*rder rate in just 14 months?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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