Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies, to Present at Fiber Connect 2026 in Orlando

NEW YORK, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies announced that Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies, will present his vision for the future of value-added services and Smart Home management for broadband providers at Fiber Connect 2026, taking place May 17–20, 2026, at Gaylord Palms in Orlando.

Migdal’s presentation will address how broadband providers can move beyond connectivity and become central players in the digital home experience. The session will explore how technologies such as Matter, prpl, AI, and TR-369/USP enable operators to reduce churn, increase ARPU, lower support costs, and deliver profitable services including Smart Home services at scale.

“Smart Home is no longer only about controlling lights or sensors,” claims Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies. “The real opportunity for broadband providers is to support the non-technical mass market with simple, reliable, AI-assisted services delivered through the home gateway.”

The presentation will highlight the industry shift from expensive, fragmented Smart Home deployments toward a modern carrier-led model based on:

Zero additional hardware — using the existing carrier router as the Smart Home gateway.

Zero-touch installation — enabling simple onboarding of new devices and services.

AI-driven support — allowing subscribers and call center agents to diagnose and resolve issues automatically.

Service orchestration — enabling operators to activate, deactivate, and monetize services remotely.

Unified device management — using TR-369/USP to manage gateways, connected devices, applications, Wi-Fi quality, firmware updates, and operational data.

Migdal will also discuss how Matter can unify fragmented home ecosystems, how prpl can turn routers into service platforms, and how AI can reduce the burden on the call center while improving customer experience.

According to Friendly Technologies, broadband providers are uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of Smart Home services because they already control the home gateway, manage the Wi-Fi experience, operate trusted support channels, and maintain an ongoing relationship with the subscriber.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a global leader in device management and IoT platforms, serving leading telecom operators and IoT service providers worldwide. Friendly’s carrier-grade platforms support TR-069, TR-369/USP, LwM2M, MQTT, Wi-Fi experience management, IoT device management, service orchestration, and AI-driven diagnostics and support.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a373089-a72e-4e89-b542-947a175acea1