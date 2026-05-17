Redwood Crest Expands Investor Education Efforts Around Passive Multifamily Real Estate Investing for High-Earning Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Crest, a private real estate investment firm focused on passive multifamily real estate investing, announced expanded educational initiatives designed to help high-earning professionals better understand long-term wealth building through carefully selected multifamily investment opportunities in growing U.S. markets.

The announcement reflects Redwood Crest’s ongoing commitment to investor education, transparency, and long-term relationship building at a time when many professionals continue seeking alternatives to traditional investment strategies. Through its educational approach, the company aims to help investors understand how passive multifamily investing works, including the risks, operational structure, and importance of due diligence before making investment decisions.

Many physicians, engineers, executives, business owners, and technology professionals generate high incomes during their careers but remain heavily dependent on active employment and traditional market-based investments. Redwood Crest was founded to help address that challenge by introducing investors to passive real estate opportunities that do not require them to manage tenants, oversee repairs, or operate properties directly.

The company focuses on multifamily real estate opportunities that are operated by experienced sponsors and management teams in markets demonstrating long-term population and housing demand trends. Redwood Crest emphasizes conservative underwriting, operator due diligence, and capital preservation principles as part of its investment evaluation process.

According to research from the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association, the United States will require approximately 4.3 million additional apartment units by 2035 to meet projected housing demand, including approximately 600,000 units needed to offset prior underbuilding trends following the 2008 financial crisis. Industry research has also highlighted continued affordability challenges across many rental markets in the United States.

Additional data from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies reported that 22.6 million renter households in 2023 were considered cost burdened, meaning they spent more than 30 percent of household income on housing and utilities. Meanwhile, recent U.S. Census Bureau data indicated that a significant portion of Americans continue to rely on rental housing, reinforcing the long-term role multifamily housing plays within the broader residential market.

Redwood Crest stated that these broader demographic and housing trends continue to support interest in multifamily real estate as part of a diversified long-term investment strategy. The company also notes that many institutional investors and family offices allocate portions of their portfolios to alternative assets, including private real estate investments, alongside public equities and fixed-income investments.

“Many successful professionals want exposure to real estate but do not want the responsibilities that come with directly owning and managing rental properties,” said Naeem Farokhnia, founder of Redwood Crest. “Our focus is on helping investors understand passive multifamily investing, evaluate opportunities carefully, and work with experienced operators who specialize in acquiring and managing multifamily communities.”

Farokhnia brings a technical and analytical background to the company’s investment approach. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering and previously worked as a design engineer at Apple. In addition to his engineering experience, he has spent years involved in real estate ownership and property management within the San Francisco Bay Area. Redwood Crest noted that this combination of technical analysis and firsthand operational experience informs the company’s emphasis on risk awareness, operational oversight, and long-term thinking.

Rather than encouraging speculative investing, Redwood Crest stated that its educational efforts are designed to help investors better understand both the opportunities and risks associated with multifamily real estate investing. The company places importance on reviewing market fundamentals, evaluating sponsor track records, assessing debt structures, and understanding operational assumptions before participating in investment opportunities.

Redwood Crest also emphasized that passive investing does not eliminate risk and that investors should carefully review all investment materials and consult appropriate financial, legal, or tax professionals before making investment decisions. The company stated that investor education remains a core part of its long-term business philosophy.

The firm’s approach centers on helping professionals gain exposure to real estate investments without taking on the day-to-day responsibilities associated with direct property ownership. Through partnerships with experienced multifamily operators, investors can participate passively while professional management teams oversee acquisitions, renovations, leasing operations, and property management activities.

As part of its continued outreach efforts, Redwood Crest plans to expand educational content focused on passive real estate investing fundamentals, multifamily market analysis, and investment due diligence practices for accredited investors seeking additional information about private real estate opportunities.

The company stated that building long-term trust remains a priority as investors increasingly seek clarity and transparency in alternative investment strategies.

Individuals interested in learning more about passive multifamily real estate investing and Redwood Crest’s educational resources can visit the company’s website and submit an inquiry form for additional information.

About Redwood Crest

Redwood Crest is a private real estate investment firm focused on helping high-earning professionals, business owners, and engineers build long-term wealth through passive multifamily real estate investments. The company emphasizes investor education, conservative underwriting, operator due diligence, and long-term relationships while providing access to multifamily investment opportunities in growing U.S. markets.





Media Contact

Company Name: Redwood Crest

Contact Person: Naeem Farokhnia

Country: United States

Phone: (305)-613-1375

Website: www.redwoodcrest.com