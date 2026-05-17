Otis College’s Annual O-Launch Exhibition Weekend Showcased Work by Graduating Artists and Designers

Los Angeles, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From O-Launch’s annual Fashion Show in 2025. Photograph by Sarah Golonka/Otis College of Art and Design.

Otis College of Art and Design presented its annual O-Launch Exhibition Weekend May 15 and 16, 2026. Main events included an industry preview for employers, a campus-wide exhibition of graduating student work across all majors, the annual fashion show, and an alumni reception. Visit the O-Launch website to learn more.





“O-Launch weekend at Otis is always impressive and a great way to experience our campus. It’s exciting to see the next generation of artists and designers as they prepare to join the creative economy,” said Otis College President Charles Hirschhorn.

Creativity and community came together at O-Launch 2026. Students, families, and friends of Otis College explored the campus-wide showcase of student work across the Animation, Environmental Design, Fashion Design, Fine Arts, Game and Entertainment Design, Graphic Design, Illustration, Product Design, and Toy Design programs, all while enjoying a live DJ, food trucks, and the annual ceramics sale.





From 2025, Game and Entertainment Design seniors show their work. Photograph by Sarah Golonka/Otis College of Art and Design.

Graduating students were on hand to discuss their work, which was displayed in galleries, showrooms, interactive displays, and digital presentations. In addition, MFA Fine Arts and MFA Graphic Design students hosted open studios, offering an intimate view of their workspaces and creative output.





Saturday, May 16 culminated in the Fashion Design program’s annual runway show. The show featured inspired collections from Otis College’s junior and senior students and their mentor projects with St. John, Vince, Activision, Nike, Vuori, and Wilson Sporting Goods, among others.





Otis alumni were invited to reconnect with peers and celebrate the Class of 2026 at the annual Alumni Reception on Saturday. An industry preview invited employers, alumni, gallerists, and curators to connect with graduating students and explore their innovative work. It was followed by an employer-student networking reception, featuring opening remarks by President Charles Hirschhorn and Provost Colette Veasey-Cullors.





Learn more about Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, California.

Contact Info



Aaron Cedolia

+1 800-527-6847