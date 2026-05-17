Kelowna, Canada, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeroHire (herohire.ai) announces the launch of its autonomous AI recruiting platform, designed for the businesses that need hiring fixed most: small-to-mid-size companies stuck in what HeroHire calls "the messy middle."

The average small business spends 40+ hours on a single hire. Recruiters charge 15 to 30 percent of the first-year salary per placement. LinkedIn and Indeed deliver volume, not qualified candidates. HeroHire solves all three problems at once.

HeroHire is an autonomous AI agent, not a job board, ATS, or dashboard. Business owners describe the role they need filled. Hero goes to work.

How HeroHire Works

HeroHire operates through a voice-powered interface. Business owners describe their hiring needs and define must-haves. Hero then:

Sources candidates across 800+ million profiles from 80+ data sources

Screens every applicant against defined role criteria

Ranks candidates with match scores and detailed breakdowns

Scouts passive candidates who are not actively job searching

Delivers a shortlist of typically five pre-qualified candidates within days

Every shortlist includes profile summaries, match explanations, and LinkedIn integrations. Business owners review, interview, and provide feedback directly to Hero, which rescores and continues sourcing based on results. Hero works 24/7 and continuously improves.

HeroHire Replaces the Recruiter, the Job Board, and the Resume Pile-Up With One AI Agent

HeroHire targets small- to mid-size business owners ($1M-$10M in revenue, 2-100 employees) who are actively hiring but are too small for a dedicated HR team. These are the companies paying LinkedIn fees they barely use, posting on Indeed and sorting through hundreds of resumes, or handing thousands of dollars to recruiters for a single placement.

HeroHire, founded by Robert Syfert, was built in partnership with Martell Ventures and a global executive recruiting firm, combining autonomous AI sourcing with human quality oversight.

HeroHire operates on a flat-rate subscription with no per-hire fees, no job board subscriptions, and no recruiter markups. Business owners receive scored candidate shortlists, match explanations, and an AI agent that works while they focus on building their companies. Unlike traditional recruiting software, HeroHire is being developed toward MCP-native integration architecture, one of the first recruiting solutions designed to plug directly into AI workflows and function as a native AI agent endpoint.

About HeroHire

HeroHire is an AI recruiting platform built for business owners who are tired of paying recruiter fees, sorting through resume volume, and doing hiring work that should be automated. HeroHire sources, screens, and ranks candidates automatically, delivering pre-qualified shortlists so business owners can focus on building their companies.

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