LiveRamp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: LiveRamp, Inc. LiveRamp, Inc.

Q4 Revenue up 9% year-over-year
Q4 Annual Recurring Revenue up 8% year-over-year
Q4 Subscription Net Retention improved to 107%
FY26 record annual Operating Cash Flow of $168 million and Share Repurchases of $194 million

LiveRamp Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Publicis Groupe in All-Cash Transaction with an Equity Value of $2.5 billion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Q4 Financial Highlights
Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

  • Total revenue was $206 million, up 9%.

  • Subscription revenue was $158 million, up 9%.

  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $49 million, up 11%.

  • GAAP gross profit was $146 million, up 11%. GAAP gross margin of 71% expanded by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP gross profit was $149 million, up 10%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% expanded by 1 percentage point.

  • GAAP income from operations was $15 million compared to a loss of $12 million. GAAP operating margin of 7% expanded by 14 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $40 million, up 75%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 20% expanded by 7 percentage points.

  • GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.12 and $0.52, respectively. GAAP diluted EPS benefited from the release of deferred tax valuation allowances.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $59 million compared to $63 million.

  • Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 2.8 million shares for $76 million.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights
Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

  • Total revenue was $813 million, up 9%.

  • Subscription revenue was $614 million, up 8%.

  • Marketplace & Other revenue was $199 million, up 12%.

  • GAAP gross profit was $575 million, up 9%. GAAP gross margin of 71% was flat. Non-GAAP gross profit was $591 million, up 7%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 73% compressed by 1 percentage point.

  • GAAP Income from operations was $83 million compared to $5 million. GAAP operating margin of 10% expanded by 10 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $182 million, up 34%. Non-GAAP operating margin of 22% expanded by 4 percentage points.

  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.24, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.27. GAAP diluted EPS benefited from the release of deferred tax valuation allowances.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $168 million compared to $154 million.

  • Share repurchases in fiscal 2026 totaled approximately 7.1 million shares for $194 million. As of March 31, 2026, there was $262 million in remaining capacity under the recently modified share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2027.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules in this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said: We finished FY26 on a strong note, with Q4 revenue and operating income ahead of consensus and ARR growth accelerating sequentially. We also achieved record operating cash flow in FY26, and returned over 100% to shareholders through buybacks. We continue to leverage AI to make our platform faster, more effective and easier to use, including the recent introduction of AI agent accessibility, enabling specialized AI agents to autonomously collaborate with any partner.”

Howe continued: “In addition, we announced an agreement to be acquired by Publicis Groupe, delivering significant and certain value to LiveRamp shareholders. This transaction reflects the strength of our business, the value of our platform and the strategic role LiveRamp plays in an AI-driven market. Together, we believe we can accelerate data collaboration and the delivery of AI capabilities that help customers and partners advance agentic transformation and derive more value, faster.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

  GAAP Non-GAAP
  Q4 FY26 FY26 Q4 FY26 FY26
Subscription revenue $158  $614   --   -- 
YoY change %  9%  8%  --   -- 
Marketplace & Other revenue $49  $199   --   -- 
YoY change %  11%  12%  --   -- 
Total revenue $206  $813   --   -- 
YoY change %  9%  9%  --   -- 
         
Gross profit $146  $575  $149  $591 
% Gross margin  71%  71%  72%  73%
YoY change, pts 1 pt 0 pts 1 pt (1) pt
         
Operating income $15  $83  $40  $182 
% Operating margin  7%  10%  20%  22%
YoY change, pts 14 pts 10 pts 7 pts 4 pts
         
Net earnings $71  $146  $33  $148 
Diluted earnings per share $1.12  $2.24  $0.52  $2.27 
         
Shares to calculate diluted EPS  63.4   65.0   63.4   65.0 
YoY change % (4)% (2)% (6)% (4)%
         
Operating cash flow $59  $168     
Free cash flow     $59  $166 
         
Totals and year-over-year changes may not reconcile due to rounding.
 

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

  • We announced the launch of new AI capabilities to help transform how marketers plan, execute, measure, and optimize campaigns agentically. We introduced agent-powered access to the LiveRamp platform, enabling specialized AI agents to autonomously collaborate with any partner, moving from manual, fragmented workflows to intelligent, governed execution that delivers better performance (link).

  • We announced native support for NVIDIA AI infrastructure, upgrading our clean room architecture to handle the world’s most advanced and compute-intensive AI workloads. AI partners and brands can now securely and seamlessly train and deploy sophisticated models using LiveRamp clean rooms or via the LiveRamp Marketplace at up to 15x speed, without exposing data or model weights (link).

  • We announced an expanded partnership with Unity, a leading game engine, to help marketers more effectively reach mobile users and generate better marketing returns. The partnership will make LiveRamp’s durable, interoperable identifier – RampID – available across Unity Exchange, enabling marketers, agencies, and platforms to apply identity-based buying strategies within Unity’s mobile ecosystem that includes 2.9 billion monthly active mobile devices (link).

  • In March we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, bringing together more than 2,300 leaders from across the digital advertising ecosystem. The event included more than 40 presentations and panels featuring some of our largest customers and partners, such as General Motors, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, and Meta. Video replays of these sessions are available here. Also, we hosted an investor presentation that can be accessed here.

  • On February 12, 2026 we announced an increase in our share repurchase authorization by $200 million and extended the expiration by one year to December 31, 2027. As of March 31, 2026, there was $262 million in remaining capacity under the authorization.

  • On February 11, 2026 we appointed to our Board of Directors Kristi Argyilan, who currently serves as Global Head of Advertising at Uber. Widely recognized as the pioneer of retail media, Argyilan previously led the Albertsons Media Collective and championed the industry-wide move toward measurement standardization (link).

  • LiveRamp ended the fiscal year with 133 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 128 in the prior year period.

  • LiveRamp ended the fiscal year with 846 direct subscription customers, compared to 840 in the prior year period.

  • Subscription net retention was 107% and platform net retention was 108%.

  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $545 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.

  • Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $518 million, up 10% compared to the prior year period.

Transaction with Publicis Groupe

In a separate press release issued today, LiveRamp announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Publicis Groupe. Under the terms of the agreement, Publicis Groupe will acquire all of the outstanding shares of LiveRamp for $38.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of $2.5 billion. This represents a premium of 30% to LiveRamp’s closing stock price on May 15, 2026, the last full trading day prior to the transaction announcement. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by LiveRamp shareholders. The transaction press release is available on the LiveRamp investor relations website.

Given the announced transaction, LiveRamp will not host its previously scheduled earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, ad tech platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking insights that deliver transformational consumer experiences, and drive measurable business outcomes. As consumers embrace AI-powered experiences, the LiveRamp data collaboration network expands the breadth and accuracy of the data on which marketing AI capabilities operate. Our platform is engineered for AI agent accessibility, facilitating autonomous data collaboration between the specialized AI agents utilized by our customers and partners. Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating business growth.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning LiveRamp, Publicis, the proposed transaction and other matters. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction; statements about management’s confidence in and strategies for performance of the combined businesses; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “likely,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “plan,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target” or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of LiveRamp or Publicis. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication including, but not limited to: economic uncertainties that could impact LiveRamp or LiveRamp’s suppliers, customers and partners, geopolitical circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of LiveRamp’s customers to renew their agreements with LiveRamp upon their expiration; LiveRamp’s ability to add new customers and upsell within LiveRamp’s subscription business; LiveRamp’s reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from LiveRamp; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact LiveRamp’s products and services; LiveRamp’s ability to keep up with rapidly changing technology practices in LiveRamp’s products and services or that expected benefits from utilization of technological innovations (including AI) may not be realized as soon as expected or at all; the risk that LiveRamp fails to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and LiveRamp’s inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining LiveRamp’s culture and LiveRamp’s ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in LiveRamp’s current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting LiveRamp’s workforce. LiveRamp’s global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. LiveRamp’s international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm LiveRamp’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of LiveRamp’s or LiveRamp’s customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that LiveRamp’s current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to LiveRamp on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to LiveRamp’s business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about LiveRamp’s industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors LiveRamp relies upon; and LiveRamp’s dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. LiveRamp’s clients’ ability to use data on LiveRamp’s platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting LiveRamp’s business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to LiveRamp’s customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that LiveRamp is infringing their intellectual property or may infringe LiveRamp’s intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of LiveRamp’s resources. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward looking-statements in this communication in regard to the proposed transaction concerning LiveRamp and Publicis include, but are not limited to: (1) failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the proposed transaction or the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or multiple of the parties to terminate the definitive agreement between Publicis and LiveRamp; (2) the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder, or other approvals are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (3) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, including those resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the transaction; (4) risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined companies will not realize estimated cost savings, value of certain tax assets, synergies and growth or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; (5) failure to realize anticipated benefits of the combined operations; (6) risks relating to unanticipated costs of integration; (7) ability to hire and retain key personnel; (8) ability to successfully integrate the companies’ businesses; (9) the potential impact of announcement or consummation of the proposed transactions on relationships with third parties, including clients, employees and competitors, including reputational risk; (10) ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated; (11) reliance on and integration of information technology systems; (12) suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition; or (13) potential litigation that may be instituted against LiveRamp or its directors or officers related to the proposed transaction or the merger agreement. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the parties’ businesses, including those described in LiveRamp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, in Part I “Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information” and Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and those described in documents Publicis has filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator). The parties do not undertake, nor do they have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable regulations.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed transaction, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will be filing documents with the SEC, including preliminary and definitive proxy statements relating to the proposed transaction (the “proxy statement”). The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to LiveRamp’s shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY AND DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENTS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Any vote in respect of resolutions to be proposed at LiveRamp’s shareholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction should be made only on the basis of the information contained in LiveRamp’s proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents (when they are available) and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on LiveRamp’s website at www.liveramp.com.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Publicis, LiveRamp and their respective directors and certain of their respective executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of LiveRamp in respect of the proposed transactions contemplated by the proxy statement. Information regarding the persons who are, under the rules of the SEC, participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of LiveRamp in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement when it is filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of LiveRamp and their ownership of shares of LiveRamp common stock and other securities of LiveRamp can be found in the sections entitled “Nominees and Continuing Directors,” “Stock Ownership,” “Compensation Discussion and Analysis,” “Compensation Tables,” and “Non-Employee Director Compensation” included in LiveRamp’s proxy statement in connection with its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025; in the Form 3 and Form 4 initial statements of beneficial ownership and statements of changes in beneficial ownership filed with the SEC by LiveRamp’s directors and executive officers; and in other documents subsequently filed by LiveRamp with the SEC, including LiveRamp’s proxy statement relating to the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other related documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on LiveRamp’s website at www.liveramp.com.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

For more information, contact:
LiveRamp Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

LiveRamp and RampID and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
  For the three months ended March 31,
      $%
  2026 2025 VarianceVariance
        
Revenues 206,092  188,724  17,368 9.2%
Cost of revenue 60,548  57,929  2,619 4.5%
Gross profit 145,544  130,795  14,749 11.3%
% Gross margin 70.6% 69.3%   
        
Operating expenses       
Research and development 37,756  45,926  (8,170)(17.8)%
Sales and marketing 56,192  56,961  (769)(1.4)%
General and administrative 32,988  32,175  813 2.5%
Gains, losses and other items, net 3,315  7,241  (3,926)(54.2)%
Total operating expenses 130,251  142,303  (12,052)(8.5)%
        
Income (loss) from operations 15,293  (11,508) 26,801 N/A
% Margin 7.4% (6.1)%   
        
Total other income, net 3,967  4,762  (795)(16.7)%
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 19,260  (6,746) 26,006 N/A
Income tax benefit (50,476) (479) (49,997)(10,437.8)%
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 69,736  (6,267) 76,003 N/A
        
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,176    1,176 N/A
        
Net earnings (loss) 70,912  (6,267) 77,179 1,231.5%
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share:       
Continuing operations 1.12  (0.10) 1.21 N/A
Discontinued operations 0.02    0.02 N/A
Basic earnings (loss) per share 1.14  (0.10) 1.23 N/A
        
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:       
Continuing operations 1.10  (0.10) 1.20 N/A
Discontinued operations 0.02    0.02 N/A
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.12  (0.10) 1.21 N/A
        
Basic weighted average shares 62,382  65,957    
Diluted weighted average shares 63,382  65,957    
        
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.       
        


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
        
  For the twelve months ended March 31,
      $%
  2026 2025 VarianceVariance
        
Revenues 812,940  745,580  67,360 9.0%
Cost of revenue 238,117  215,910  22,207 10.3%
Gross profit 574,823  529,670  45,153 8.5%
% Gross margin 70.7% 71.0%   
        
Operating expenses       
Research and development 148,139  176,668  (28,529)(16.1)%
Sales and marketing 205,647  213,106  (7,459)(3.5)%
General and administrative 132,581  126,499  6,082 4.8%
Gains, losses and other items, net 4,990  7,993  (3,003)(37.6)%
Total operating expenses 491,357  524,266  (32,909)(6.3)%
        
Income from operations 83,466  5,404  78,062 1,444.5%
% Margin 10.3% 0.7%   
        
Total other income, net 14,598  17,436  (2,838)(16.3)%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 98,064  22,840  75,224 329.4%
Income tax expense (benefit) (46,712) 25,342  (72,054)N/A
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 144,776  (2,502) 147,278 N/A
        
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,176  1,688  (512)(30.3)%
        
Net earnings (loss) 145,952  (814) 146,766 18,030.2%
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share:       
Continuing operations 2.26  (0.04) 2.30 N/A
Discontinued operations 0.02  0.03  (0.01)(28.1)%
Basic earnings (loss) per share 2.28  (0.01) 2.29 N/A
        
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:       
Continuing operations 2.23  (0.04) 2.26 N/A
Discontinued operations 0.02  0.03  (0.01)(29.2)%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 2.24  (0.01) 2.26 N/A
        
Basic weighted average shares 64,105  66,126    
Diluted weighted average shares 65,045  66,126    
        
Some totals may not sum due to rounding.       
        


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  For the three months ended March 31, For the twelve months ended March 31,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
         
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 19,260  (6,746) 98,064  22,840 
Income tax expense (benefit) (50,476) (479) (46,712) 25,342 
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 69,736  (6,267) 144,776  (2,502)
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,176    1,176  1,688 
Net earnings (loss) 70,912  (6,267) 145,952  (814)
         
Basic earnings (loss) per share 1.14  (0.10) 2.28  (0.01)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 1.12  (0.10) 2.24  (0.01)
         
Excluded items:        
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 2,750  3,135  11,000  14,415 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,930  24,166  82,988  107,979 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 3,315  7,241  4,990  7,993 
Total excluded items from continuing operations 24,995  34,542  98,978  130,387 
         
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 44,255  27,796  197,042  153,227 
Income tax expense (2) 11,064  7,759  49,261  38,296 
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 33,191  20,037  147,781  114,931 
         
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations        
Basic 0.53  0.30  2.31  1.74 
Diluted 0.52  0.30  2.27  1.70 
         
Basic weighted average shares 62,382  65,957  64,105  66,126 
Diluted weighted average shares 63,382  67,479  65,045  67,499 
         
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
         
(2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended March 31, For the twelve months ended March 31,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
         
Income (loss) from operations 15,293  (11,508) 83,466  5,404 
Operating income (loss) margin 7.4% (6.1)% 10.3% 0.7%
         
Excluded items:        
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 2,750  3,135  11,000  14,415 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,930  24,166  82,988  107,979 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 3,315  7,241  4,990  7,993 
Total excluded items 24,995  34,542  98,978  130,387 
         
Income from operations before excluded items 40,288  23,034  182,444  135,791 
Non-GAAP operating income margin 19.5% 12.2% 22.4% 18.2%
         
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
         
  For the three months ended March 31, For the twelve months ended March 31,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
         
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 69,736  (6,267) 144,776  (2,502)
Income tax expense (benefit) (50,476) (479) (46,712) 25,342 
Total other income, net (3,967) (4,762) (14,598) (17,436)
         
Income (loss) from operations 15,293  (11,508) 83,466  5,404 
Depreciation and amortization 3,320  3,803  13,399  17,207 
         
EBITDA 18,613  (7,705) 96,865  22,611 
         
Other adjustments:        
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 18,930  24,166  82,988  107,979 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 3,315  7,241  4,990  7,993 
         
Other adjustments 22,245  31,407  87,978  115,972 
         
Adjusted EBITDA 40,858  23,702  184,843  138,583 
         
         
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
        
  March 31, March 31, $%
  2026 2025 VarianceVariance
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents 379,547  413,331  (33,784)(8.2)%
Restricted cash   595  (595)(100.0)%
Short-term investments 7,500  7,500   %
Trade accounts receivable, net 212,977  186,169  26,808 14.4%
Refundable income taxes, net 10,243  9,708  535 5.5%
Other current assets 42,874  38,886  3,988 10.3%
Total current assets 653,141  656,189  (3,048)(0.5)%
        
Property and equipment 23,396  23,813  (417)(1.8)%
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 18,246  17,629  617 3.5%
Property and equipment, net 5,150  6,184  (1,034)(16.7)%
        
Intangible assets, net 9,167  20,167  (11,000)(54.5)%
Goodwill 502,067  501,756  311 0.1%
Deferred commissions, net 40,727  44,452  (3,725)(8.4)%
Deferred income taxes 57,873  1,982  55,891 2,819.9%
Other assets, net 26,052  28,641  (2,589)(9.0)%
  1,294,177  1,259,371  34,806 2.8%
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Trade accounts payable 129,730  112,271  17,459 15.6%
Accrued payroll and related expenses 55,063  50,776  4,287 8.4%
Other accrued expenses 40,280  38,586  1,694 4.4%
Deferred revenue 39,714  45,885  (6,171)(13.4)%
Total current liabilities 264,787  247,518  17,269 7.0%
        
Other liabilities 57,411  62,994  (5,583)(8.9)%
        
Stockholders' equity:       
Preferred stock      n/a
Common stock 16,183  15,918  265 1.7%
Additional paid-in capital 2,129,554  2,045,316  84,238 4.1%
Retained earnings 1,459,310  1,313,358  145,952 11.1%
Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,640  4,295  1,345 31.3%
Treasury stock, at cost (2,638,708) (2,430,028) (208,680)8.6%
Total stockholders' equity 971,979  948,859  23,120 2.4%
  1,294,177  1,259,371  34,806 2.8%
            


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended March 31,
  2026 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings (loss) 70,912  (6,267)
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,176)  
Non-cash operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 3,320  3,803 
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 8  44 
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges   (28)
Gain on sale of strategic investments (112) (515)
Loss on marketable equity securities 124  206 
Provision for doubtful accounts 696  (453)
Deferred income taxes (56,385) (496)
Non-cash stock compensation expense 18,930  24,166 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net 4,909  25,187 
Deferred commissions (492) 46 
Other assets 4,314  4,703 
Accounts payable and other liabilities 15,915  11,738 
Income taxes 4,142  (523)
Deferred revenue (6,203) 969 
Net cash provided by operating activities 58,902  62,580 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures (289) (293)
Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 112  763 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (177) 470 
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 103  202 
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (570) (1,026)
Acquisition of treasury stock (75,604) (25,447)
Net cash used in financing activities (76,071) (26,271)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations (17,346) 36,779 
Cash flows from discontinued operations:    
From operating activities 1,176  (798)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations 1,176  (798)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations (16,170) 35,981 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (171) 580 
     
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,341) 36,561 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 395,888  377,365 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 379,547  413,926 
     
Supplemental cash flow information:    
Cash paid for income taxes, net 1,642  558 
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (1,863)  
Cash received for tenant improvement allowances   (870)
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,492  2,426 
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 426   
Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations   (40)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 44  20 
Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment   652 
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 690  64 
       


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  For the twelve months ended March 31,
  2026 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings (loss) 145,952  (814)
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,176) (1,688)
Non-cash operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 13,399  17,207 
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 148  85 
Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges 617  14 
Gain on sale of strategic investments (159) (515)
Loss on marketable equity securities 260  206 
Provision for doubtful accounts 1,991  695 
Deferred income taxes (56,272) (447)
Non-cash stock compensation expense 82,988  107,979 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net (28,345) 3,547 
Deferred commissions 3,725  3,691 
Other assets 2,477  2,105 
Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,023  3,573 
Income taxes 5,437  3,430 
Deferred revenue (6,310) 14,897 
Net cash provided by operating activities 167,755  153,965 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures (1,376) (1,042)
Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (595) (1,951)
Purchases of investments   (1,967)
Proceeds from sales of investments   26,989 
Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 359  763 
Purchases of strategic investments (3,320) (1,400)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,932) 21,392 
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 8,207  8,833 
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (13,017) (10,331)
Acquisition of treasury stock (194,534) (101,198)
Net cash used in financing activities (199,344) (102,696)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations (36,521) 72,661 
Cash flows from discontinued operations:    
From operating activities 1,176  1,688 
Net cash provided by discontinued operations 1,176  1,688 
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations (35,345) 74,349 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 966  106 
     
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,379) 74,455 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 413,926  339,471 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 379,547  413,926 
     
Supplemental cash flow information:    
Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 3,963  22,548 
Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (1,863) (2,486)
Cash received for tenant improvement allowances   (2,628)
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 9,963  9,798 
Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 1,173  2,327 
Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations   (595)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 44  20 
Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment   652 
Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 1,257  128 
       


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
              
              
   6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/20253/31/2026FY2026
              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(9,328)$55,596 $45,117 $62,580 $153,965  $(15,821)$57,408 $67,266 $58,902 $167,755 
              
Less:            
 Capital expenditures  (226) (241) (282) (293) (1,042)  (336) (589) (162) (289) (1,376)
              
Free Cash Flow $(9,554)$55,355 $44,835 $62,287 $152,923  $(16,157)$56,819 $67,104 $58,613 $166,379 
              
              
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
              Yr-to-Yr
  FY2025 FY2026 FY2026 to FY2025
  6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/20253/31/2026FY2026 %$
                
Revenues  175,961  185,483  195,412  188,724  745,580   194,822  199,829  212,197  206,092  812,940  9.0%67,360 
Cost of revenue  51,749  51,234  54,998  57,929  215,910   58,319  59,594  59,656  60,548  238,117  10.3%22,207 
Gross profit  124,212  134,249  140,414  130,795  529,670   136,503  140,235  152,541  145,544  574,823  8.5%45,153 
% Gross margin  70.6% 72.4% 71.9% 69.3% 71.0%  70.1% 70.2% 71.9% 70.6% 70.7%   
                
Operating expenses               
Research and development  44,118  43,889  42,735  45,926  176,668   39,608  36,952  33,823  37,756  148,139  (16.1)%(28,529)
Sales and marketing  54,175  51,107  50,863  56,961  213,106   51,906  48,685  48,864  56,192  205,647  (3.5)%(7,459)
General and administrative  30,961  31,369  31,994  32,175  126,499   37,345  33,170  29,078  32,988  132,581  4.8%6,082 
Gains, losses and other items, net  206  397  149  7,241  7,993   423    1,252  3,315  4,990  (37.6)%(3,003)
Total operating expenses  129,460  126,762  125,741  142,303  524,266   129,282  118,807  113,017  130,251  491,357  (6.3)%(32,909)
                
Income (loss) from operations  (5,248) 7,487  14,673  (11,508) 5,404   7,221  21,428  39,524  15,293  83,466  1,444.5%78,062 
% Margin (3.0)% 4.0% 7.5%(6.1)% 0.7%  3.7% 10.7% 18.6% 7.4% 10.3%   
                
Total other income, net  4,444  4,197  4,033  4,762  17,436   3,709  3,544  3,378  3,967  14,598  (16.3)%(2,838)
                
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  (804) 11,684  18,706  (6,746) 22,840   10,930  24,972  42,902  19,260  98,064  329.4%75,224 
Income tax expense (benefit)  6,685  9,952  9,184  (479) 25,342   3,183  (2,448) 3,029  (50,476) (46,712) N/A(72,054)
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations  (7,489) 1,732  9,522  (6,267) (2,502)  7,747  27,420  39,873  69,736  144,776  N/A147,278 
                
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax      1,688    1,688         1,176  1,176  (30.3)%(512)
                
Net earnings (loss) $(7,489)$1,732 $11,210 $(6,267)$(814) $7,747 $27,420 $39,873 $70,912 $145,952  N/A146,766 
                
Basic earnings (loss) per share:               
Continuing Operations  (0.11) 0.03  0.15  (0.10) (0.04)  0.12  0.42  0.63  1.12  2.26  N/A2.30 
Discontinued Operations  0.00  0.00  0.03  0.00  0.03   0.00  0.00  0.00  0.02  0.02  (28.1)%(0.01)
Basic earnings (loss) per share  (0.11) 0.03  0.17  (0.10) (0.01)  0.12  0.42  0.63  1.14  2.28  N/A2.29 
                
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:               
Continuing Operations  (0.11) 0.03  0.14  (0.10) (0.04)  0.12  0.42  0.62  1.10  2.23  N/A2.26 
Discontinued Operations  0.00  0.00  0.03  0.00  0.03   0.00  0.00  0.00  0.02  0.02  (29.2)%(0.01)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share  (0.11) 0.03  0.17  (0.10) (0.01)  0.12  0.42  0.62  1.12  2.24  N/A2.26 
                
                
Basic weighted average shares  66,621  66,294  65,631  65,957  66,126   65,448  65,074  63,517  62,382  64,105    
Diluted weighted average shares  66,621  67,309  66,743  65,957  66,126   66,731  65,781  64,285  63,382  65,045    
                
Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.          
           


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  FY2025 FY2026
  6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/20253/31/2026FY2026
Expenses:            
Cost of revenue $51,749 $51,234 $54,998 $57,929 $215,910  58,319 59,594 59,656 60,548 238,117 
Research and development  44,118  43,889  42,735  45,926  176,668  39,608 36,952 33,823 37,756 148,139 
Sales and marketing  54,175  51,107  50,863  56,961  213,106  51,906 48,685 48,864 56,192 205,647 
General and administrative  30,961  31,369  31,994  32,175  126,499  37,345 33,170 29,078 32,988 132,581 
Gains, losses and other items, net  206  397  149  7,241  7,993  423  1,252 3,315 4,990 
             
Gross profit, continuing operations:  124,212  134,249  140,414  130,795  529,670  136,503 140,235 152,541 145,544 574,823 
% Gross margin  70.6% 72.4% 71.9% 69.3% 71.0% 70.1%70.2%71.9%70.6%70.7%
             
Excluded items:            
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue)  3,846  3,748  3,686  3,135  14,415  2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 11,000 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue)  1,596  1,499  1,455  1,615  6,165  1,541 1,452 1,033 891 4,917 
Non-cash stock compensation (research and development)  10,205  10,920  10,085  10,494  41,704  8,332 6,503 5,634 5,093 25,562 
Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing)  7,093  7,383  7,278  5,716  27,470  6,014 5,469 5,018 6,419 22,920 
Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative)  9,091  9,266  7,942  6,341  32,640  9,523 7,093 6,446 6,527 29,589 
Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other)  206  397  149  7,241  7,993  423  1,252 3,315 4,990 
Total excluded items  32,037  33,213  30,595  34,542  130,387  28,583 23,267 22,133 24,995 98,978 
             
Expenses, excluding items:            
Cost of revenue  46,307  45,987  49,857  53,179  195,330  54,028 55,392 55,873 56,907 222,200 
Research and development  33,913  32,969  32,650  35,432  134,964  31,276 30,449 28,189 32,663 122,577 
Sales and marketing  47,082  43,724  43,585  51,245  185,636  45,892 43,216 43,846 49,773 182,727 
General and administrative  21,870  22,103  24,052  25,834  93,859  27,822 26,077 22,632 26,461 102,992 
             
Gross profit, excluding items: $129,654 $139,496 $145,555 $135,545 $550,250  140,794 144,437 156,324 149,185 590,740 
% Gross margin  73.7% 75.2% 74.5% 71.8% 73.8% 72.3%72.3%73.7%72.4%72.7%
             
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
             


LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  FY2025 FY2026
  6/30/20249/30/202412/31/20243/31/2025FY2025 6/30/20259/30/202512/31/20253/31/2026FY2026
             
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (804)11,68418,706(6,746)22,840  10,93024,972 42,90219,260 98,064 
Income tax expense (benefit) 6,685 9,9529,184(479)25,342  3,183(2,448)3,029(50,476)(46,712)
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (7,489)1,7329,522(6,267)(2,502) 7,74727,420 39,87369,736 144,776 
             
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax  1,688 1,688   1,176 1,176 
             
Net earnings (loss) (7,489)1,73211,210(6,267)(814) 7,74727,420 39,87370,912 145,952 
             
Earnings (loss) per share:            
Basic (0.11)0.030.17(0.10)(0.01) 0.120.42 0.631.14 2.28 
Diluted (0.11)0.030.17(0.10)(0.01) 0.120.42 0.621.12 2.24 
             
Excluded items:            
Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,846 3,7483,6863,135 14,415  2,7502,750 2,7502,750 11,000 
Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 27,985 29,06826,76024,166 107,979  25,41020,517 18,13118,930 82,988 
Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 206 3971497,241 7,993  423 1,2523,315 4,990 
Total excluded items from continuing operations 32,037 33,21330,59534,542 130,387  28,58323,267 22,13324,995 98,978 
             
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 31,233 44,89749,30127,796 153,227  39,51348,239 65,03544,255 197,042 
Income tax expense 7,371 10,74512,4217,759 38,296  9,87812,060 16,25911,064 49,261 
Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 23,862 34,15236,88020,037 114,931  29,63536,179 48,77633,191 147,781 
             
Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations            
Basic 0.36 0.520.560.30 1.74  0.450.56 0.770.53 2.31 
Diluted 0.35 0.510.550.30 1.70  0.440.55 0.760.52 2.27 
             
Basic weighted average shares 66,621 66,29465,63165,957 66,126  65,44865,074 63,51762,382 64,105 
Diluted weighted average shares 68,463 67,30966,74367,479 67,499  66,73165,781 64,28563,382 65,045 
             
             
Some totals may not add due to rounding            
             
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.
 


APPENDIX A
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Q4 FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS
 
To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures.
 
Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP expenses and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable:
 
Purchased intangible asset amortization: We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.
 
Non-cash stock compensation: Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for employee restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Restructuring charges: During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the prior years, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations.
 
Transformation costs: In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information.
 
Our non-GAAP financial schedules are:
 
Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses: Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating income margin, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable.
 
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance.
 
Free Cash Flow: To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
 

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