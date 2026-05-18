NovalGen Appoints Dr Laurent Fischer as Chair of the Board

LONDON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovalGen today announced the appointment of Dr Laurent Fischer, a globally recognized biopharmaceutical executive, as Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Dr Fischer brings more than 25 years of CEO and board leadership across public and private biotechnology companies, with a distinguished track record of advancing innovative therapies from discovery through approval and commercialization. His appointment marks an important milestone as NovalGen advances its next-generation AutoRegulation immunotherapy platform and lead asset, NVG-222, into later-stage development.

Dr Fischer has served as Chief Executive Officer of five biopharmaceutical companies spanning oncology, ophthalmology, rare disease, and virology. He has led organizations through major strategic partnerships, financings, and value-creating transactions, while helping bring transformative therapies to patients globally. In addition to his executive leadership roles, he currently serves on the boards of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, Lycia Therapeutics, and Shinobi Therapeutics, and previously served as Chairman of CTI BioPharma. His dual Swiss-American background and deep relationships across the US and European life sciences ecosystems bring valuable perspective as NovalGen enters its next phase of growth.

“We’re delighted to welcome Laurent to NovalGen,” said Professor Amit Nathwani, Founder and CEO. “His strategic insight, operational depth, and commitment to transformative science will be instrumental as we scale the AutoRegulation platform and prepare for the company’s next stage of development.”

Bharat Thakrar, who served as Chair during NovalGen’s formative years, added: “It has been a privilege to support NovalGen through its early evolution and to reach this important inflection point marked by the treatment of the first patient with NVG-222. Laurent brings the deep sector expertise and global perspective the company needs for the future, and I look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth.”

“I am honored to join NovalGen at such an exciting stage in its evolution,” said Dr Fischer. “The AutoRegulation platform addresses one of the most important challenges in modern oncology and immunology - delivering potent immune activation while reducing the toxicity and exhaustion that limit many of today’s therapies. NovalGen’s science is truly differentiated, and I look forward to working closely with Amit, the Board, and the broader team to help realize its full potential for patients.”

About NovalGen

NovalGen is a London-based biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies using its proprietary AutoRegulation (AR) platform. AR introduces real-time, context-dependent precision control of immune activation, preserving potent activity while reducing the toxicity and functional exhaustion that limit current T-cell-based treatments. The platform is modular, versatile, and modality-agnostic, enabling seamless integration into T-cell engagers, such as NVG-222, as well as emerging multispecific architectures and future immune-activating modalities across oncology, hematology, and autoimmune disease. Through collaborations with academic and industry partners, NovalGen aims to unlock safer, more durable, and more accessible immunotherapies for patients worldwide. www.novalgen.com

Contact:



Professor Amit Nathwani, a.nathwani@novalgen.co.uk