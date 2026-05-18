At north China's Jinmen Qianchengyan, century-old industrial heritage takes on Chinese culinary charm

TIANJIN, China, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jinmen Qianchengyan is located in Qingguang Town, Beichen District, north China's Tianjin Municipality. The district's publicity department introduced that transformed from an old factory building, it stands as a new landmark of culinary culture and a model practice of rural revitalization in China. Here, the vibrant street life of Tianjin, intangible cultural heritage traditions, and the elegant charm of traditional Chinese style blend seamlessly.

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Inside the grey-brick and blue-tiled antique archway, the first floor's layout features four streets, two avenues, one river, and a variety of delicacy stands, with attractions such as the Jingu Grand Stage and Paramount Ballroom.

Tianjin's three landmark delicacies - jianbing guozi (fried pancake rolls with fillings), Shibajie fried dough twists, and fried cakes - are made and sold on-site, while over a hundred kinds of snacks from across the country, including guobaorou (sweet and sour pork), meat-and-egg burgers, and tea soup, gather here.

Tourists can take photos at the neon-lit avenue and retro photo walls. "We aim not only to satisfy visitors' appetites but also to let them feel the warmth of Chinese-style service in every detail," said Hu Zhengang, top official of Hanjiashu Village.

The second floor houses the Intangible Cultural Heritage Corridor, God of Wealth Hall, Shuxing Academy, Martial Arts Hall and other venues, arranged in a scattered and harmonious way. It deeply integrates Tianjin's regional culture with diverse experiential scenarios, painting a cultural and tourism picture that combines rural charm with trendy vitality.

The food bonanza and entertainment venue has become a top destination for short-distance trips in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. During the 2026 Spring Festival holiday, it received over 200,000 visits in total, official data showed.

Transformed from an industrial heritage site into a cultural and tourism showcase, Jinmen Qianchengyan epitomizes rural revitalization in Tianjin and serves as a distinctive Tianjin brand showcasing Chinese charm to the world.

Source: The Publicity Department of Beichen District