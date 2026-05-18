Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 18 May 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc’s share buybacks week 20/2026

During week 20 (11 May 2026 - 15 May 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 11/05/2026 12/05/2026 13/05/2026 14/05/2026 15/05/2026 Week 20/2026, total AQEU Volume 3,335 4,248 2,850 0 3,786 14,219 Average price 8.87 8.87 8.89 0.00 9.00 8.91 CEUX Volume 159,670 150,727 144,078 0 142,487 596,962 Average price 8.89 8.91 8.90 0.00 8.99 8.92 TQEX Volume 47,523 46,885 40,441 0 32,934 167,783 Average price 8.89 8.92 8.90 0.00 9.00 8.92 XHEL Volume 252,296 241,206 263,784 0 194,711 951,997 Average price 8.88 8.91 8.90 0.00 8.99 8.92 Total, all markets Volume 462,824 443,066 451,153 0 373,918 1,730,961 Average price 8.88 8.91 8.90 0.00 8.99 8.92

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 2,635,415 Sampo A shares representing 0.1 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

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