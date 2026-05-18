Compass Lexecon Adds Leading Competition and Regulatory Economist in London

LONDON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced the appointment of Nicola Mazzarotto as an Executive Vice President in London.

Mr. Mazzarotto has more than 26 years of competition and regulatory economics expertise. He has advised corporate clients across a diverse range of sectors on complex competition matters, merger reviews, regulatory investigations and strategic regulatory planning.

“We are delighted to welcome Nicola to Compass Lexecon,” said Justin Coombs, an Executive Vice President and Head of the International Executive Committee at Compass Lexecon. “He brings extensive experience across competition policy, regulation and litigation, and will further strengthen our ability to support clients on complex competition matters.”

Mr. Mazzarotto has represented clients in high-stakes competition cases before authorities in the UK and Europe and has served as an expert witness in court and arbitration proceedings across Europe and North America. He is also the author of numerous papers and articles on competition economics, business-to-business negotiation and the use of economic evidence in fast-changing industries.

Jorge Padilla, Chairman of Compass Lexecon International, said, “Nicola is not only a great economist and a very nice fellow. His familiarity with the EU and UK competition and regulatory frameworks places him, and by extension Compass Lexecon, exceptionally well to support clients facing complex cross-border challenges. Navigating the intricacies of jurisdictions all around the world is of key importance for our clients. Nicola’s expertise will contribute to our ability to assist them effectively wherever they operate.”

Prior to joining Compass Lexecon, Mr. Mazzarotto was a Partner in the Economics practice at AlixPartners. Before that, he was Global Head of Economics at KPMG, where he led a team advising on complex competition, regulatory and macroeconomic issues.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Mazzarotto said, “I have long had a great deal of respect for Compass Lexecon, both as a regulator and as a competitor. The firm’s focus on rigorous economic analysis is critical to addressing the complex competition challenges we see today, and I am delighted to be joining such a highly regarded team.”

The appointment of Mr. Mazzarotto is the latest senior addition to Compass Lexecon’s bench of antitrust and competition experts. These recent appointments include academic experts Dr. Ori Heffetz, an expert in applied economics, behavioural research, survey methodology, experimental economics, consumer behaviour and mechanism design, and Dr. Xi Chen, an award-winning expert in machine learning, artificial intelligence, quantitative economics and digital platforms.

In addition, Dr. Jeremy Verlinda, who has more than 20 years of experience analysing competition and consumer protection issues, and Dr. Ron Laschever, who has nearly two decades of experience in applied microeconomics, industrial organization, labour economics, and econometric analysis, joined Compass Lexecon as Executive Vice Presidents in late 2025.

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 25 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 19 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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