Byondis Establishes Scientific Advisory Board of Recognized Leaders in Oncology Research and ADC Development 

Global experts in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development, oncology clinical development and early-phase trial design, appointed to support advancement of Byondis’ differentiated ADC pipeline and a new generation of cancer therapeutics for patients







Nijmegen, The Netherlands, − 18 May 2026 – Byondis B.V., an independent biopharmaceutical company creating targeted medicines for patients with cancer, today announces the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board to support the advancement of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) pipeline incorporating novel platform technologies.

Comprised of internationally recognized experts in oncology research and drug development, the advisory board will provide strategic and scientific counsel to Byondis and contribute external scientific and clinical perspectives on precision oncology. Its formation comes as the company executes a focused strategy to develop innovative ADC therapies, addressing critical limitations across the current ADC landscape through its proprietary technology platforms and the clinical advancement of its differentiated oncology pipeline.

Christoph Korpus, Chief Executive Officer at Byondis, said: “The formation of our Scientific Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for Byondis. I am proud to welcome a group of expert scientists and clinicians who have made exceptional contributions to oncology research, helping to bring some of the most consequential cancer medicines to patients. Their counsel and support will be invaluable as we execute our strategy to deliver breakthrough ADC solutions and develop a new generation of cancer therapeutics for patients.”

Scientific Advisory Board Members (in alphabetical order):

Dr. Anthony Tolcher, M.D., FRCPC, FACP

Dr. Tolcher is one of the most accomplished early-phase clinical investigators in oncology, having served as principal investigator on first-in-human studies of numerous FDA-approved therapies, including trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla®), pembrolizumab (Keytruda®), durvalumab (Imfinzi®), and cemiplimab (Libtayo®). He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Oncology, a specialist Phase I clinical company, and previously co-founded START LLC, a leading early-phase oncology organization. Dr. Tolcher has authored over 130 peer-reviewed publications and serves as a reviewer for the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Clinical Cancer Research, and Annals of Oncology. He completed his medical training in Canada before specializing in medical oncology.

Dr. John Lambert, Ph.D.

Dr. Lambert is one of the foremost pioneers of ADC science, having played a central role in the development of the technologies underpinning Kadcyla® (trastuzumab emtansine) for HER2-positive breast cancer and Elahere® (mirvetuximab soravtansine) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, two landmark regulatory approvals that helped establish ADCs as a transformative class of oncology medicine. He spent more than three decades at ImmunoGen, serving as Chief Scientific Officer from 2008 to 2015 and subsequently as Distinguished Research Fellow until his retirement in 2018. Dr. Lambert is the author or co-author of over 130 peer-reviewed publications and is a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and an Honorary Professor at Queen’s University Belfast.

Dr. Kapil Dhingra, M.D.

Dr. Dhingra brings extensive experience in the clinical and strategic development of ADCs and targeted therapeutics, having served as a board member and advisor to numerous oncology companies involved in transformative acquisitions by Amgen, Bayer, and Novartis. As Vice President and Head of Oncology Clinical Development at Hoffmann-La Roche, he contributed to building what became the global leader in oncology. Since founding KAPital Consulting in 2008, Dr. Dhingra has advised companies across the US, Europe, and Australasia, and has served on the boards of publicly listed companies including Micromet, Algeta, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Autolus, Replimune, Five Prime, LAVA Therapeutics, CARGO Therapeutics, and, Black Diamond. He completed his Haematology-Oncology fellowship at Emory University and held faculty positions at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He is the author or co-author of more than 100 publications and abstracts.

Prof. Paul W.H.I. Parren, Ph.D.

Professor Parren has contributed to nine FDA- and EMA-approved therapeutic antibodies across eleven registered medicines, including four products derived from the DuoBody® bispecific antibody platform. He is the inventor or co-inventor of three clinically translated antibody technologies, DuoBody®, HexaBody®, and the Gammabody technology and holds over 360 issued patents. His published work has accumulated more than 46,000 citations. Professor Parren led research and preclinical development at Genmab for 16 years before heading R&D at LAVA Therapeutics, which he advanced to a NASDAQ-listed clinical-stage company. He founded several biotech companies in the antibody field, serves as a biotech consultant and he chairs the board of Directors of The Antibody Society. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular immunology from the University of Amsterdam, is tenured Professor of Molecular Immunology at Leiden University Medical Center, and chairs the Board of Directors of The Antibody Society.

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About Byondis

Driven to improve patients’ lives, Byondis is an independent, fully integrated biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovative targeted medicines for cancer. The company is developing new biological entities (NBEs) with a focus on antibody-drug conjugates.

Byondis’ development portfolio leverages expertise in linker-drug (LD) technology, antibody-drug conjugation, and disease biology. Byondis’ fully integrated drug development capabilities cover all stages from pre-clinical and clinical R&D, production of clinical batches of the selected product candidates, and regulatory filings which are all done in-house.

The company has a dedicated team of more than 200 staff working in its state-of-the-art R&D and GMP manufacturing facilities in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

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