SW Trading Announces European Expansion with New Office Opening in 2026

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SW Trading, a Singapore-based private wealth management firm with more than USD 8 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced plans to open its first European office in 2026 as part of the company’s ongoing international expansion strategy.

The new European office will strengthen SW Trading’s ability to serve private clients, family offices, and institutional investors across global markets while expanding the firm’s investment and advisory capabilities internationally.

Founded in 2022, SW Trading has rapidly established itself as a growing presence in the private wealth management sector, offering customised investment strategies designed around long-term capital preservation and growth.

SW Trading follows a disciplined, research-driven investment strategy built around three complementary analytical pillars: fundamental, monetary, and technical analysis. Together, these approaches support a comprehensive and resilient market view designed to navigate changing global economic conditions and evolving market cycles.

“We see significant opportunities in the European market and believe this expansion represents an important milestone in SW Trading’s long-term growth strategy,” said George Winters, Head of Trading at SW Trading. “Our approach has always been centred on managing client assets with the same conviction, transparency, and discipline we would apply to our own capital.”

The European office is scheduled to open in 2026, with further details regarding location, operational timelines, and regional leadership to be announced in the coming months.

About SW Trading

Founded in 2022, SW Trading is a Singapore-based private wealth management firm overseeing more than USD 8 billion in assets under management. SW Trading delivers customised investment strategies for private clients and family offices, guided by the principle of managing client assets with conviction, transparency, and an unwavering focus on preservation and long-term growth.

The firm’s investment strategy combines fundamental, monetary, and technical analysis to create a disciplined and research-driven framework for global investing.

Media Representative

Malcolm Reed

Director of Marketing and Communications

malcolm.reed@sw-trading.com

Website: https://sw-trading.com