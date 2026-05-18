Major Capital Construction Announces the Release of “The Truth From 0” Ebook by Founder Thad Major

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Capital Construction announces the release of The Truth From 0, a new entrepreneurship and real estate ebook by founder Thad Major. The ebook can be accessed here: Purchase The Truth From 0.





The ebook focuses on entrepreneurship, construction, real estate, and financial literacy topics for individuals interested in business ownership and independent income opportunities. The publication outlines strategies and educational insights related to starting a construction-based business, obtaining remodeling work, understanding project management, and exploring pathways into real estate investing without significant upfront capital or prior industry experience.



Topics discussed throughout the ebook include client acquisition, marketing services, managing teams, business operations, estimating projects, and transitioning from service-based work into long-term property ownership and investment opportunities. The release comes amid continued interest in entrepreneurship, skilled trades, and alternative approaches to wealth-building and business development.





The material also reflects Thad Major’s background in construction and entrepreneurship through his work with Major Capital Construction and related business ventures focused on residential construction, renovation, and business development initiatives.



According to the company, the release is part of broader educational and business-related initiatives associated with Major Capital Construction and its ongoing focus on entrepreneurship, construction, and business development.

About Major Capital Construction

Major Capital Construction is a Kentucky-based construction company focused on residential construction, renovation, and related business development initiatives. The company also supports educational and entrepreneurship-focused projects connected to construction, real estate, and business operations.

Media Contact

Company: Major Capital Construction

Contact: Thad Major

Email: thadmajor@thadmajorcom.com

Website: ThadMajor.com

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