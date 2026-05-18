AS PRFoods resolution of the Shareholders adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 15.05.2026 without calling a meeting

The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held without convening a meeting in accordance with § 2991 of the Commercial Code. The voting took place via submitting the voting ballots during the period from 23.04.2026 to 15.05.2026. According to the Commercial Code, in the event of non-voting, the shareholder is deemed to have voted against the resolution.

Following the submission of the voting ballots, the Meeting adopted the following resolution:

Sale of 100% shareholding in Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ by Saaremere Kala AS and entering into vendor note agreement

To approve the transfer of the 100% shareholding in Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ, registry code 10377013, and transfer of the claims arising from shareholder loans and an inventory loan by AS PRFoods’ subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS to Brīvais Vilnis A/S, Latvian registry code 40003056186. To approve the deferral of the payment of the purchase price by the Buyer in accordance with the vendor note agreement.

Voting results:

Votes Number of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) In favour 24,390,085 64.72% Did not vote (deemed voted against) 13,292,775 35.28% Against 0 0 Impartial 0 0 Total 38 682 860 100%

The resolution was adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company’s articles of association.

Kristjan Kotkas

AS PRFoods

Management board member

T: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee