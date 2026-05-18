Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 18 May 2026

No. 30/2026

Reduction of share capital

ISS A/S (the “Company”), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that the reduction of the Company’s share capital by cancellation of own shares has been completed.

Reference is made to the company announcement of 16 April 2026 regarding the annual general meeting’s approval of the decision to reduce the share capital by nominally DKK 14,200,000, from nominally DKK 174,200,000 to nominally DKK 160,000,000, by cancellation of own shares acquired under the Company’s share buyback programmes.

Today, the Company has registered the implementation of the share capital reduction with the Danish Business Authority. Following the registration, the Company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK 160,000,000 divided into shares of DKK 1 each or multiples thereof.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, please find below an overview of the total number of voting rights and share capital in the Company as per 18 May 2026:

Share capital (nominal value, DKK): 160,000,000 Number of voting rights: 160,000,000

The reduction of the share capital will not affect the Company’s current share repurchase programme, which will continue as previously announced.

Articles of Association

The updated Articles of Association, as approved at the annual general meeting and reflecting the share capital reduction, are attached and can be found on the Company’s website.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

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