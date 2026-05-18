IUX Highlights H1 2026 Award Recognition Across Global Industry Platforms





EBENE CYBERCITY, Mauritius, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

IUX has highlighted a series of third-party industry recognitions received during the first half of 2026, with one additional year-end 2025 recognition included for broader context. The recognitions were published or announced by FxDailyInfo, ForexDailyInfo, BrokersView, Traders Union, and Money Expo Mexico, covering categories related to technology, execution, trading conditions, transparency, and broader broker recognition.

These recognitions form part of IUX’s H1 2026 award communications and reflect external acknowledgment from multiple industry publishers and event platforms. According to the published announcements, the recognitions span both editorial award programs and event-based honors across several regions.

Recognitions highlighted by IUX include:

FxDailyInfo — Most Innovative Technology Broker 2026



IUX said this title formed part of the FxDailyInfo Global Forex Awards 2026.

FxDailyInfo — Best Execution Broker 2026



IUX also identified this recognition as part of the same FxDailyInfo award cycle.

ForexDailyInfo — Most Transparent Broker 2026



ForexDailyInfo recognized IUX under this title in its 2026 award coverage.

ForexDailyInfo — Broker of the Year 2026



ForexDailyInfo also recognized IUX with this title in connection with its 2026 industry awards coverage.

BrokersView — Best Trading Conditions



BrokersView recognized IUX with the Best Trading Conditions title at the BrokersView 2026 Awards.

Traders Union Awards 2025 — Broker of the Year



Traders Union included IUX among the winners of its annual 2025 awards under the Broker of the Year title.

Money Expo Mexico 2026 — The Best Traders’ Choice Award



IUX said it received The Best Traders’ Choice Award in connection with its participation in Money Expo Mexico 2026.

IUX said these recognitions reflect the company’s continued focus on technology development, operational consistency, and engagement with clients and partners across multiple regions. The company added that it views the awards as third-party acknowledgments and that each recognition should be considered in the context of the methodology, editorial criteria, or evaluation process of the relevant publisher or event organizer.

According to IUX, these recognitions represent an important milestone in its 2026 communications and reflect continued progress across technology, service delivery, and platform development. The company added that it remains committed to a consistent and responsible operating approach as it continues expanding across international markets.

Looking ahead, IUX said it intends to continue focusing on platform development, operational clarity, and long-term support for its global client base. The company noted that its broader objective is to maintain a stable framework for delivering access to global CFD markets while continuing to improve the overall user experience in line with its internal standards and regional growth plans.

About IUX

IUX is a technology-driven brokerage specializing in high-performance trading solutions for professional market participants. Established in 2016, the firm provides low-latency execution, deep-book liquidity, and customizable trading tools designed to optimize the performance of high-volume strategies. IUX remains committed to innovation, transparency, and the continuous advancement of trading infrastructure.

Contact

Brand Communication Officer

Camille Jo

IUX

camille@iux.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4417ccc2-5f9a-47d1-8d7b-302c1d426966