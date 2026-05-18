ISS A/S reduces treasury shares to less than 5% of share capital

 | Source: ISS A/S ISS A/S

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 18 May 2026
No. 31/2026

ISS A/S reduces treasury shares to less than 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, ISS A/S (“ISS” or the “Company”) hereby announces that, as of today, the Company holds a total of 2,251,359  treasury shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to less than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

The reduction in the number of treasury shares is a consequence of the share capital reduction resolved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026, which became effective today, cf. company announcement no. 30.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

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