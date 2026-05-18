Fushi Fynix and PlayMade Honored at MARKies Awards Singapore 2026 with Two Bronze Wins

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MARKies Awards Singapore 2026, one of the most prestigious annual celebrations of the marketing industry in Singapore, was held on 29 April. Fynix, a brand of Fushi Tech – a global AI service provider to merchants, was recognized alongside homegrown bubble tea brand PlayMade for their jointly developed membership and customer engagement system, taking home two Bronze awards: Most Effective Use – Mobile and Most Effective Use – Zero-Party Data. The wins reflect both companies' excellence in data-driven marketing and mobile user experience.

The MARKies Awards is organized by MARKETING INTERACTIVE, one of Asia's leading marketing publications. Now in its 17th edition, the awards celebrate the most innovative, creative, and effective campaigns across Singapore's marketing services industry, with entries evaluated on creative ideas or the innovative use of media by an independent panel of senior industry leaders.

The Bronze for Most Effective Use – Mobile recognizes Fynix's ability to deliver optimized experiences to PlayMade customers through a mobile-first approach. The Bronze for Most Effective Use – Zero-Party Data affirms the system's innovative application of user behaviour data to enable preference-driven precision engagement. The two winning entries centre on a tailor-made CRM solution that Fynix developed for PlayMade.

As PlayMade continued to scale, Fynix developed a dedicated mobile APP for the brand — one that goes beyond everyday functions such as ordering, loyalty points, and promotions. The app is also integrated with Fushi's latest AI Agent capabilities, enabling customers to inquire about product information, receive personalized recommendations, and complete purchases through natural language interactions, significantly elevating the overall ordering experience.

On the merchant side, PlayMade leverages the Fynix CRM backend to power smarter membership management, automated marketing, user analytics, and loyalty programmes. Together, these capabilities form a complete customer growth loop — driving efficiency and business performance through refined customer operations and marketing automation.

What sets Fynix apart from comparable SaaS platforms is its all-in-one capability. By bringing consumer ordering, membership management, data analytics, and marketing automation under one single system, Fynix removes the need for merchants to juggle multiple platforms, simplifying operations while ensuring a complete, connected view of the customer.

"We believe the real value of technology is in making business simpler," said Johnson Tan, Vice President of Fushi Tech. "Fynix gives merchants everything they need to run the full customer journey in one place, and turns every interaction into data they can actually use. That means merchants get to know their customers better over time, and can keep delivering experiences that feel personal and relevant. PlayMade is an energetic brand with a real commitment to innovation, and it has been a rewarding partnership from day one. We're proud to be recognized together, and look forward to taking on new challenges as we continue to grow alongside them."

About Fushi Tech

Fushi Tech is a global provider of integrated digital solutions for merchants, currently serving clients across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia. The company specializes in providing unified platforms that bring together ordering, payments, customer management, and AI-powered solution to help businesses operate more efficiently.