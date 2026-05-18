Licensing Expo 2026 Returns with More Than 400 Exhibitors and Powerhouse Lineup from Minecraft, Real Madrid, LEGO, NASCAR, PepsiCo

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo, (May 19-21, Mandalay Bay Convention Center), the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, returns with 400+ exhibitors, including 130+ new to show. The event brings together globally recognized entertainment powerhouses, sports franchises, emerging lifestyle brands, digital properties, heritage and art illustrations and more under one roof, with international representation from countries including Mexico, Japan, Brazil, China, Singapore, France, Spain and many more.





As the industry navigates cross-category collaborations, experiential retail, rumored mergers and acquisitions, major global events directly impacting the brand licensing landscape, and the convergence of physical and digital brand experiences, Licensing Expo creates opportunities for licensors, licensees, agents, and retailers from across the globe to build relationships and ink deals that will define the next era of fandom and consumer engagement.

Keynote Presentations

Licensing Expo has assembled a lineup of speakers and industry experts who will deliver the strategic insights that licensing professionals need to navigate today's rapidly evolving marketplace.

Educational programming begins Tuesday, May 19 at 10 AM PST with "The Netflix Effect on Fandom: A Fireside Chat with Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix." Lee will explore Netflix's approach to storytelling and licensing strategy that drives fan engagement and expands franchise reach.

Wednesday, May 20 at 12:30 PM PST, "Beyond the Plate: How Food & Beverage Became the Ultimate Brand Extension Goldmine" features David Lee (MARS Snacking), Richard Cox (Pacsun), and Brian Talbot (Bath & Body Works), moderated by CAA Brand Management. The panel examines why F&B licensing has become retail's hottest cross-category collaboration engine.

Additional Sessions Include:

Tuesday, May 19, 11 AM PST: "Global Licensing Industry Report" with Maura Regan, President of Licensing International.

"Global Licensing Industry Report" with Maura Regan, President of Licensing International. Tuesday, May 19, 2 PM PST: "Unlocking the Power of Authentic Partnerships" with Ashley Graham and Natasha Bolouki (United Talent Agency), moderated by Amanda Cioletti (Informa).

"Unlocking the Power of Authentic Partnerships" with Ashley Graham and Natasha Bolouki (United Talent Agency), moderated by Amanda Cioletti (Informa). Wednesday, May 20, 9:30 AM PST: "State of the Nation: The Brand Licensing Forecast" presented by License Global.

"State of the Nation: The Brand Licensing Forecast" presented by License Global. Wednesday, May 20, 11:30 AM PST: "Beyond the Controller: How Gaming Brands Are Shaping Mainstream" featuring leaders from Think Influence, CD PROJEKT RED, Ubisoft, and Supercell.

"Beyond the Controller: How Gaming Brands Are Shaping Mainstream" featuring leaders from Think Influence, CD PROJEKT RED, Ubisoft, and Supercell. Wednesday, May 20, at 2:00 PM PST: “The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes” featuring Sharon and Jack Osbourne.









Opening Night Party with The Temptations

The legendary Motown group and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Temptations will headline the Opening Night Party on May 19 at Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, combining world-class entertainment with exclusive networking opportunities. The Opening Night Party is brought to you by TreImage.

Executive Insights

"This year represents the strongest edition of our event to date. With more than 400 exhibitors, we have assembled an exceptional cross-section of the global licensing industry,” shares Ella Haynes, Event Director of Licensing Expo. “Our programming features unparalleled access to industry visionaries, our specialized pavilions address the most dynamic growth categories, and we are welcoming decision-makers from top-tier retailers and brands worldwide. From the caliber of brands on our show floor to the depth of our educational content and the strength of our global participation, every element has been designed to create meaningful connections and inspire and celebrate the ever-growing brand licensing industry.”





Show Floor Touchpoints

Licensing Expo 2026 features immersive sponsored activations throughout the expo floor that bring brands to life through interactive experiences and showcases. These engaging touchpoints include the Tetris Obstacle Course, SEGA Café, and Cool Brands Café, plus dedicated spaces for networking and business development:

Networking Hub: Open to all attendees, this space offers insights into licensing fundamentals, educational opportunities, and the chance to forge new connections with like-minded industry professionals through a variety of networking formats.

Open to all attendees, this space offers insights into licensing fundamentals, educational opportunities, and the chance to forge new connections with like-minded industry professionals through a variety of networking formats. Matchmaking Lounge (brought to you by Jantzen): Attendees can connect with exhibitors at this dedicated space where a concierge team assists with scheduling and coordinating meetings. Retail, Networking, and VIP passholders can also utilize this premium space to host meetings.

Attendees can connect with exhibitors at this dedicated space where a concierge team assists with scheduling and coordinating meetings. Retail, Networking, and VIP passholders can also utilize this premium space to host meetings. Press Lounge (brought to you by Fred Rogers Productions , creators of beloved characters like Daniel Tiger): A professional hub designed for journalists, media professionals, and content creators to conduct interviews, access key announcements, and network with industry leaders.

, A professional hub designed for journalists, media professionals, and content creators to conduct interviews, access key announcements, and network with industry leaders. Platinum Lounge (sponsored by Angry Birds): An invite-only space designed for select accredited attendees and speakers, located on the show floor.





Sports Representation

The Sports Pavilion emerges as the definitive destination for sports licensing, bringing together leagues, teams, athletes, and brands in a dedicated environment designed to harness the passion and loyalty of the global sports fanbase. Leading organizations including NASCAR, FC Barcelona, MLB Players Association, showcase how sports licensing is expanding into lifestyle categories, home goods, gaming, wellness, and experiential offerings.

Additional sports licensing opportunities at Licensing Expo include MotoGP, Major League Fishing, Formula 1 and Chelsea FC.

Food & Beverage Vertical Growth

Representing one of the fastest-growing licensing segments, F&B brands at Licensing Expo 2026 will showcase culinary licensing innovation. Brands like Liquid Death, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Hershey's, and Heinz, demonstrate how iconic flavors transform into diverse product lines across fashion, home goods, and wellness categories, supported by the Keynote on day two.

Featured Brands and Retailers

Licensing Expo 2026 features over 5,000 brands represented across every category, including entertainment leaders (Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery); gaming and toy innovators (Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, Spin Master, Minecraft, Pokémon, Riot Games, SEGA); beverage and lifestyle brands (Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, Crayola, Hang Ten); sports properties (NASCAR, Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Real Madrid); and fashion & apparel (Hang Ten, Maui and Sons, Mossy Oak, tokidoki).

Registered Retail Presence

Retailers attending Licensing Expo include Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, CONVERSE INC, Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Inditex S.A., Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever, among hundreds of others.

To view the full agenda for Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

To view the full exhibitor list, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association partner, Licensing International.

To attend Licensing Expo 2026, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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