Cytovation to Evaluate Getacatetide (CY-101) in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitor Tislelizumab in Colorectal Cancer

Phase 2 study to evaluate combination therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, targeting β-catenin-driven immune exclusion in liver metastases

BeOne Medicines to supply tislelizumab (a PD-1 inhibitor) for the planned Phase 2 study to be sponsored and conducted by Cytovation

Bergen, Norway – May 18, 2026 – Cytovation ASA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting β-catenin-driven cancers, today announced a clinical supply agreement for tislelizumab (TEVIMBRA®) with BeOne Medicines as part of the initiation of a clinical trial to evaluate getacatetide (CY-101) in combination with tislelizumab in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

The Phase 2 study will investigate the potential of getacatetide to overcome β-catenin-driven immune exclusion, activate cytotoxic T cells and enhance response to checkpoint inhibition in patients with advanced CRC, with a particular focus on those with liver metastases. CRC is the third most common cancer worldwide, with almost two million new cases diagnosed every year. The liver is the most common site of CRC metastasis, and progression of hepatic metastases is a major contributor to mortality. CRC with liver metastases is largely refractory to checkpoint inhibition in the microsatellite-stable (MSS) setting, and β-catenin–driven immune exclusion is a key mechanism of resistance.

Getacatetide is designed to degrade β-catenin while enhancing antigen exposure within the tumor microenvironment. When administered directly into liver lesions, getacatetide has previously demonstrated the potential to overcome the immunosuppressive liver microenvironment and to initiate a cytotoxic T cell anti-tumor response, providing a mechanistic basis for combination with PD-1 blockade.

The trial builds on emerging clinical and translational data supporting systemic immune activation following administration of getacatetide, with abscopal activity across metastatic sites and organs.

“Checkpoint inhibitors have transformed the treatment landscape in many cancers. Unfortunately, the vast majority of colorectal cancer patients with liver metastases remain without an effective immunotherapy option. The liver is a critical immunological bottleneck - a site where anti-tumor immunity is actively suppressed, blunting the benefit of checkpoint blockade,” said Lars Prestegarden, Co-founder and CEO of Cytovation. “This supply agreement allows us to directly assess getacatetide’s ability to address this challenge, harness the full potential of PD-1 inhibition and potentially deliver a powerful dual therapeutic combination in this large and underserved patient population.”





About getacatetide (CY-101)

Getacatetide is a first-in-class bifunctional peptide designed to degrade β-catenin while enhancing antigen exposure and inducing immunogenic cell death within the tumor microenvironment. Getacatetide activates cytotoxic T cells against tumors that are resistant to checkpoint inhibition and has demonstrated clinical activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and visceral metastases.









About Cytovation

Cytovation ASA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for β-catenin-driven cancers. The company’s lead candidate, getacatetide (CY-101), is a bifunctional peptide designed to overcome immune exclusion in tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibition. Cytovation is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. For more information, visit www.cytovation.com.





Contact Information

Cytovation

Federico Grego, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer: contact@cytovation.com

MEDiSTRAVA (for Cytovation)

Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow: cytovation@medistrava.com



