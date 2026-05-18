Advantest to Showcase Design-to-Test Automation Using Velocity™ Software at VOICE 2026

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantest Corporation (TSE Prime: 6857), a global leader in semiconductor test solutions, today announced it will showcase the integration of AllianceATE’s flagship Velocity™ software platform with Advantest’s V93000 SoC test system at the VOICE 2026 Developer’s Conference, May 18-20, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Since Advantest’s acquisition of AllianceATE in September 2025, the two teams have been working closely to strategically integrate AllianceATE’s unique software capabilities into the V93000’s software ecosystem. This effort demonstrates a long-term strategy to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Velocity™, AllianceATE’s flagship electronic design automation (EDA) platform, is a best-in-class solution for design-to-test automation. For many customers, converting test programs from design sources requires weeks of developing custom code and tools. Velocity is specifically designed for Advantest’s V93000 SoC test platform to enable massive, parallel processing for streaming design files directly into Advantest testers, leveraging Velocity’s REPLAY technology to generate “first-time-right” test patterns. This allows for faster validation and deployment driven by design data.

By combining the market-leading V93000 SoC test platform with Velocity’s automation and REPLAY-enabled validation capabilities, Advantest delivers a solution purposely optimized for the scale, complexity, and pace of modern artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute (HPC) devices.

Advantest Group CEO and Representative Director Doug Lefever commented, “The success of last year's acquisition reflects over 20 years of collaboration, positioning AllianceATE’s EDA tools as a natural fit for Advantest’s leading test solutions. Coupling these EDA capabilities with our leading product portfolio will further streamline the semiconductor development lifecycle for our customers, with greater integration between design and test organizations. Velocity enables true design-to-test convergence, allowing our customers to shift quality and validation earlier than ever before while unlocking new levels of automation, efficiency and scalability.”

Arm, a long-time user of Velocity, underscored the value of this integration.

“As AI and advanced compute systems grow more complex, the need for more efficient design-to-test workflows is critical across the industry,” said Raghudhar Maddali, Senior Director of Product and Test, Arm. “Our collaboration with Advantest to integrate Velocity with the V93000 platform simplifies how teams generate and validate test content, improving efficiency across the development process.”

AllianceATE will showcase these enhanced capabilities at VOICE 2026. As part of the Technology Kiosk showcase on Monday and Wednesday, AllianceATE will host an interactive kiosk demonstrating how Velocity enables advanced design flows for the AI era. As Advantest’s premier user conference, which welcomed over 300 attendees last year, VOICE provides a valuable platform to engage with key users, demonstrate innovation, and foster meaningful industry connections.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE Prime: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductor devices such as high-performance compute (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, industrial and consumer applications. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company offers a broad portfolio of test solutions that span the semiconductor value chain, developing advanced test solutions for wafer sort and final test, design verification and silicon validation, and system-level test solutions, as well as test handlers, device interfaces and scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing. Advantest also offers data analytics solutions designed to improve semiconductor yield. More information is available at https://www.advantest.com/en/.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com