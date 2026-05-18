Closed Period Notification

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

18 May 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC 
(the “Company”)

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the UK’s Market Abuse Regulation the Company announces that, with effect from 18 May 2026, it will be in a closed period, which will remain in place until the Company releases its half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2026 on or around 17 June 2026.

The Company is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period has previously been, and will continue to be, notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this closed period.

If in the period leading up to the announcement of these half year results the Directors of the Company come into the possession of any inside information, this will be notified to the London Stock Exchange without delay and before any such transactions are undertaken.    

END

For further information, please contact:

  

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


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