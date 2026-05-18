Cryocooler Market Size to Hit USD 5.52 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryocooler Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Cryocooler Market Size was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% over 2026-2035.”

Quantum Computing Infrastructure and Defense Infrared Systems to Boost Market Growth Globally

The cryocoolers that are used in quantum computing and military IR applications have been found to be some of the main reasons for the continuous growth of the Cryocooler Market. This growth is driven by quantum computing machines need very low temperatures in order to ensure stability of the qubits while minimizing thermal interference, hence requiring the use of more cryogenic technologies. The same case applies to military IR sensors too.

Cryocooler Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 2.85 Billion

: 2.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 5.52 Billion

: 5.52 Billion CAGR : 6.92% during 2026–2035

: 6.92% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Sunpower Inc. (Ametek)

Thales Cryogenics BV

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation (MESO)

FLIR Systems (Teledyne)

Leonardo DRS Inc.

Cobham Advanced Electronic Systems

Chart Industries Inc.

Stirling Cryogenics BV

Bluefors Oy

Oxford Instruments NanoScience

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (SHI Cryogenics)

Air Liquide Advanced Technologies

Ricor-USA Inc.

AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH

Global Cooling Inc.

Cryomech Inc.

RIX Industries

Advanced Research Systems Inc.

Infrared Focal Plane Array Inc.

Cryocooler Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Regenerative [Stirling, Gifford-McMahon, Pulse Tube], Recuperative [Joule-Thomson, Brayton])

• By End Use (Military & Defense, Healthcare, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy, Industrial, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Regenerative cryocoolers held 56.6% of the Cryocooler Market in 2025 due to the Stirling, Gifford-McMahon, and pulse tube designs that use regenerative heat exchangers to achieve the deep cryogenic temperatures required for the market's largest applications. Stirling cryocoolers within the regenerative category are growing at the fastest CAGR, driven by portable application adoption handheld thermal cameras, compact cryosurgery systems, and small satellite thermal management.

By End Use

Military and Defense held 20.5% of the Cryocooler Market in 2025 due to the defense sector's long-established role as the primary driver of cryocooler technology development and procurement. Healthcare is growing at the fastest end-use CAGR, driven by MRI system cryocooler adoption both new system installations in emerging markets globally.

Device as a Service Market Regional Insights:

The Cryocoolers market in North America commanded more than 36.4% revenue share in 2025 due to the vast procurement activities of defense in the U.S., increased investments for quantum computing systems made by American technology firms, and pre-established MRI equipment requiring helium management.

U.S. Cryocooler Market was valued at approximately USD 1.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2026-2035. The market is growing due to different efforts taken for the purpose of modernizing technology in terms of defense along with efforts made by NASA and other firms. The increasing demand for quality infrared sensors and superconductors is contributing towards the growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing rapid growth in terms of Cryocooler Markets. The increasing number of cryocooler projects in the country, which include space and defense cryocooler projects, is contributing to the market's rapid growth. Additionally, due to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics in the region, the demand for cryocoolers is rising.

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Recent Developments:

2026 : Sunpower (Ametek) launched its CryoTel GT third-generation free-piston Stirling cryocooler achieving 7 watts of cooling at 77K from 85 watts of electrical input for a coefficient of performance 18% above its predecessor establishing the world's highest electrical efficiency among mass-produced tactical cryocoolers and qualifying for the U.S. Army's next-generation Common Infrared Countermeasures program whose airborne installation weight constraints require the specific size-weight-and-power profile that the CryoTel GT's redesigned alternator and displacer achieve.

: Sunpower (Ametek) launched its CryoTel GT third-generation free-piston Stirling cryocooler achieving 7 watts of cooling at 77K from 85 watts of electrical input for a coefficient of performance 18% above its predecessor establishing the world's highest electrical efficiency among mass-produced tactical cryocoolers and qualifying for the U.S. Army's next-generation Common Infrared Countermeasures program whose airborne installation weight constraints require the specific size-weight-and-power profile that the CryoTel GT's redesigned alternator and displacer achieve. 2025: Bluefors launched its LD400 dilution refrigerator system providing 400 microwatts of cooling at 20 millikelvin in a compact footprint enabling 50% denser quantum processor rack mounting versus its predecessor receiving purchase orders from IBM Quantum Network, Google Quantum AI, and IQM Quantum Computers totaling over 80 systems across global quantum data center expansion programs that represent the largest commercial dilution refrigerator sales volume in the instrument's 60-year commercial history.

Exclusive Sections of the Cryocooler Market Report (The USPs):

TYPE PERFORMANCE & COOLING EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand demand share across regenerative and recuperative cryocoolers, improvements in cooling capacity and temperature stability, and reduction in energy consumption and thermal losses across cryocooler systems.

– helps you understand demand share across regenerative and recuperative cryocoolers, improvements in cooling capacity and temperature stability, and reduction in energy consumption and thermal losses across cryocooler systems. COOLING PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate cooling power, achievable temperature ranges across Stirling, Gifford-McMahon, Pulse Tube, Joule-Thomson, and Brayton technologies, along with system reliability, vibration reduction, and maintenance optimization trends.

– helps you evaluate cooling power, achievable temperature ranges across Stirling, Gifford-McMahon, Pulse Tube, Joule-Thomson, and Brayton technologies, along with system reliability, vibration reduction, and maintenance optimization trends. END-USE INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE & APPLICATION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze demand distribution across military & defense, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, energy, and industrial sectors, along with improvements in precision cooling efficiency and reduction in thermal-related equipment failures.

– helps you analyze demand distribution across military & defense, healthcare, semiconductor & electronics, energy, and industrial sectors, along with improvements in precision cooling efficiency and reduction in thermal-related equipment failures. COST EFFICIENCY & TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you assess reductions in operational costs and total cost of ownership, improvements in compactness and integration capabilities, and adoption growth driven by advancements in cryogenic cooling technologies.

– helps you assess reductions in operational costs and total cost of ownership, improvements in compactness and integration capabilities, and adoption growth driven by advancements in cryogenic cooling technologies. PRECISION COOLING & SYSTEM INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify trends in high-performance cooling integration, thermal management optimization, compact cryogenic system deployment, and next-generation precision cooling applications across advanced industries.

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