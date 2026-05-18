PropTech Market Size Expected to Reach USD 165 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PropTech Market was valued at USD 43.0 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 165 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period.

Several reasons could explain why the PropTech Market is developing. These include the growing digitalization in the real estate sector, the growing use of property management software with AI features, and the growing demand for smart building systems.





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The U.S. PropTech Market was valued at USD 11.0 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.7%.

The factors driving the expansion of the PropTech Market in the U.S. include the emergence of artificial intelligence-based property management software, rising requirements for intelligent structures, and increasing online real estate purchases. The market growth is being driven by the increasing number of investments in cloud-based technology services, virtual tours of properties, Internet of Things infrastructure, and smart city developments.

Rising Adoption of AI-powered Property Management Platforms Augment Market Growth Globally

The rapid adoption of systems that manage digital property management, AI-based analytics, and transaction automation systems is making the revolution of the real estate industry a reality worldwide. The adoption of PropTech solutions by businesses in the real estate industry, as well as realtors, landlords, and property managers, is making them more efficient in the rental processes, tenant communication, surveillance of property, and valuing their property. By adopting cloud technology solutions, real estate firms are able to make the transactions process easier as well as communicating with their clients.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution

Integrated Platform/Software segment dominated the PropTech Market in 2025 with 68% share owing to the growing preference for consolidated property management globally. Standalone Software segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035 due to its increasing popularity among small and medium-sized real estate companies.

By Deployment

On-premise segment dominated the PropTech Market in 2025 with 58% share owing to the overwhelming preference for the same by the real estate organizations. The cloud segment will experience the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for flexible, scalable, and remotely available property management systems.

By Property Type

Commercial segment dominated the PropTech Market in 2025 with 61% share due to fast-paced digitalization in offices, retail, warehouses, and mixed-use commercial properties. The residential property sector is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to urbanization and adoption of smart homes globally.

By End-user

Real Estate Agents segment dominated the PropTech Market in 2025 with 39% share due to the growing application of PropTech solutions in listing, reaching out to customers, virtual property viewing, and executing deals. The Property Investors segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR in terms of growth from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing need for PropTech solutions that aid in identifying profitable opportunities globally.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region had the largest market share of 38%, which was due to the advanced digital ecosystem, high smart building penetration, and substantial investments made in artificial intelligence-based real estate platforms. These factors contributed to the region’s growth because there were plenty of PropTech companies present in the North American region along with increasing demand for cloud computing services and virtual property management services.

The market for PropTech in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest rate of growth due to the rapid process of urbanization, smart city initiatives, and the digital transformation of the real estate industry. Due to the widespread availability of smartphones and internet access among individuals, there has been growing consumer demand for utilizing online property platforms and digital payments.

Key Players:

Zillow Group

Opendoor Technologies

Compass Inc.

CoStar Group

Redfin Corporation

Matterport Inc.

Procore Technologies

AppFolio Inc.

Yardi Systems

RealPage Inc.

Buildium

VTS

Guesty

Altus Group

NoBroker

Magicbricks

Housing.com

PropTiger

Aurum PropTech

Square Yards

Recent Developments:

2025: CoStar Group acquired a leading AI-powered commercial real estate lease abstraction platform, integrating natural language processing and machine learning capabilities directly into its LoopNet and CoStar commercial property research and transaction management ecosystem.

2024: Yardi Systems launched Yardi Energy AI, an artificial intelligence-powered energy management module for its Voyager property management platform, enabling automated energy optimization, utility bill anomaly detection, and regulatory compliance reporting for commercial and residential property portfolios across the U.S. and Europe.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Market Metrics – helps you understand subscription-based SaaS pricing, transaction commissions, licensing fee structures, pricing per listing and managed property, and monetization trends driven by AI-powered analytics and digital real estate platforms.

– helps you understand subscription-based SaaS pricing, transaction commissions, licensing fee structures, pricing per listing and managed property, and monetization trends driven by AI-powered analytics and digital real estate platforms. Technology & Platform Metrics – helps you evaluate adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics, cloud-native property management systems, IoT-enabled smart building technologies, blockchain-based smart contracts, and AR/VR virtual property tour solutions.

– helps you evaluate adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics, cloud-native property management systems, IoT-enabled smart building technologies, blockchain-based smart contracts, and AR/VR virtual property tour solutions. Property Management & Transaction Metrics – helps you analyze digital property listing activity, online leasing and tenant onboarding efficiency, automated payment processing, real-time asset monitoring, and facility management automation trends.

– helps you analyze digital property listing activity, online leasing and tenant onboarding efficiency, automated payment processing, real-time asset monitoring, and facility management automation trends. Performance & Efficiency Metrics – helps you assess vacancy reduction efficiency, transaction processing speed, operational workload reduction through automation, smart energy management performance, and tenant engagement improvements.

– helps you assess vacancy reduction efficiency, transaction processing speed, operational workload reduction through automation, smart energy management performance, and tenant engagement improvements. Digital Real Estate Transformation Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in connected property ecosystems, digital brokerage platforms, smart infrastructure management, and technology-driven real estate investment solutions.

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