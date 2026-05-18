Philips to deliver vital technology for hospital-at-home care for up to 15,000 patients annually in Region Stockholm

May 18, 2026

Philips-led consortium selected through Karolinska University Hospital-led Region Stockholm tender to deliver advanced remote monitoring for complex patients

Stockholm, Sweden - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that a consortium composed of Philips, Cuviva and Vingmed has been selected to support Region Stockholm’s hospital-at-home initiative, enabling hospital-level care to be delivered in patients’ homes across the region. The consortium was selected through a tender led by Karolinska University Hospital for an advanced remote-monitoring program serving patients with complex or chronic conditions.

The up to eight-year agreement will support care for more than 2 million people in the Stockholm region and is Region Stockholm’s first region-wide hospital-at-home initiative, designed to extend hospital-led care into patients’ homes through a coordinated, multi-partner model. By combining advanced remote-monitoring technologies with digitally connected care pathways, the program enables patients across Region Stockholm to receive high-quality care at home while helping reduce pressure on hospitals and clinical staff throughout the region.

Delivering hospital-level care at home across Region Stockholm

Through this initiative, publicly owned hospitals and primary care facilities within Region Stockholm will be able to monitor patients with complex or chronic conditions continuously in their homes by enabling hospital-led clinical oversight through digital connected care. Many of these patients require continuous monitoring of key clinical parameters, including waveform data such as ECG and oxygen saturation. This data will be securely available in near real time to healthcare professionals across hospital and primary care settings throughout the region.

The solution also enables direct patient-clinician interaction through assigned care pathways, video consultations, and secure chat functionality, while tracking a wide range of vital signs to support ongoing assessment and early detection of clinical deterioration. Implemented as a region-wide program, the initiative will serve patients across the greater Stockholm area and directly support Region Stockholm’s healthcare priorities – responding to rising demand from an aging population, addressing workforce shortages, and promoting supporting equitable access to high-quality care in both urban and remote communities.

Accelerating a new era of connected care at regional scale

The consortium brings together Philips, Cuviva, and Vingmed – working alongside leading sensor and wearable technology providers – to deliver an advanced, patient-centered hospital-at-home solution at a regional scale. Philips contributes to its global expertise in patient monitoring, interoperability, and data integration. Cuviva, a Swedish digital health company, serves as the core technology provider, delivering a secure, advanced and fully integrated IT platform that enables structured, scalable hospital-at-home care through digital monitoring, real-time communication, and smooth integration with the hospital’s digital infrastructure. Vingmed, a Nordic healthcare technology specialist, is responsible for the clinical measurement devices in the home – including ECG, blood pressure and pulse oximetry – and for the deployment and lifecycle management of this equipment across the region.

Together, the consortium will support Region Stockholm in realizing its vision for the future of care: extending hospital-level oversight into the home across the region to help patient outcomes while easing the burden on clinicians and hospital infrastructure.

A model for the future of healthcare

“This collaboration represents a shift in how we deliver and experience healthcare in Sweden,” said Julia Strandberg, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care at Philips. “Together with our consortium partners, we’re combining digital innovation, clinical expertise, and remote monitoring to reach more patients, ease pressure on healthcare systems, and create a scalable model for connected, sustainable, patient-centered care across Europe.”

For further information, please contact:

Eeva Vesander

Marketing Leader

Philips Health Systems Nordics

Tel.: +46723713960

Email: eeva.vesander@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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