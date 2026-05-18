Boskalis invests in 24,000 ton high-end Cable Lay Vessel to support the energy transition

Papendrecht, 18 May 2026

Royal Boskalis B.V. (Boskalis) is pleased to announce its decision to invest in a state-of-the-art high-capacity Cable Lay Vessel (CLV), further strengthening its position in the offshore energy market and in support of the global transition to renewable energy. The vessel will be launched to meet the growing demand for long-distance cable installation in the interconnector and offshore wind markets, particularly for high-voltage direct current cables.

The electrification of energy demand, driven by decarbonization and energy independence objectives, is accelerating the need for robust grid infrastructure. Cross-border interconnectors and offshore wind transmission systems increasingly require long-distance cable solutions, which this vessel can deliver. The vessel is expected to enter service in 2029.

The CLV will feature two 12,000-ton cable carousels, including a concentric carousel. The vessel’s advanced layout enables the installation of longer, continuous cable sections, minimizing costly offshore joints and enhancing long-term cable integrity.

Boskalis has in excess of 15 years of experience in the installation of subsea cables during which period it was active on more than 140 subsea cable-related projects and the company currently operates 3 CLVs, a trenching support vessel and a portfolio of bespoke trenching equipment.

Boskalis’ integrated capabilities across survey, dredging, seabed preparation, cable laying and rock installation enable the company to offer fully integrated solutions, reducing interface risk and differentiating Boskalis from competitors. This latest CLV will play a critical role in enabling the energy transition and supporting the development of sustainable infrastructure worldwide.

‎

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

​

Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of more than 400 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachment