Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 26 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



18 May 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,936,649316.93171,247,649,053
11 May 202618,360324.03125,949,213
12 May 2026117,590320.609737,700,495
13 May 202655,717321.109817,891,275
14 May 202600.00000
15 May 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 20191,667321.082861,540,982
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,128,316317.12451,309,190,035

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.506% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
11 May 202612,930323.89934,188,018
12 May 202669,907320.635822,414,687
13 May 202632,473321.121310,427,772
14 May 202600.00000
15 May 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 20115,310321.138537,030,477
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,616,889316.9084829,314,222


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
11 May 20265,430324.34521,761,194
12 May 202647,683320.571415,285,806
13 May 202623,244321.09387,463,504
14 May 202600.00000
15 May 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 2076,357320.998824,510,505
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,511,427317.4985479,875,819


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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