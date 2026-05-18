Electric Vehicle Tires Market Strategic Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $93.3 Billion by 2030 - Smart City Infrastructure and Smart Road Projects Propel Adoption of Connected Tire Technologies

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Tires Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Tires was valued at US$64.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$93.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Tire manufacturers are embracing advanced material science, data integration, and AI-driven design to meet the evolving needs of the EV market. The use of next-generation elastomers and nano-silica is improving tread wear and heat dispersion. Self-healing compounds and graphene-enhanced polymers are under experimental development to further extend tire life under high electric torque conditions. Some models are integrating internal noise-reducing polyurethane foams to absorb road resonance and meet the acoustic requirements of luxury EVs.



A major trend is the emergence of smart tires - sensors embedded within the tire structure transmit data on pressure, temperature, tread depth, and load. These sensor-enabled tires are especially valuable for autonomous or connected EV fleets where preventive maintenance and real-time diagnostics are mission-critical. Integration with vehicle control systems allows for dynamic pressure adjustments and alerts, thereby enhancing vehicle safety, efficiency, and uptime.



Another innovation gaining traction is airless tires. These non-pneumatic solutions reduce the risk of flats and eliminate air pressure maintenance. While still in early stages for passenger EVs, airless designs are gaining relevance in low-speed autonomous EVs used in urban mobility and warehouse automation. 3D printing is also being explored to prototype sustainable tread patterns faster, enabling mass customization based on region-specific driving conditions or fleet requirements.

What Factors Are Accelerating Growth in the EV Tire Market?



The growth in the electric vehicle tires market is driven by several factors including rising EV adoption, the development of vehicle-specific tire architectures, digital integration through tire telemetry, and sustainability mandates influencing material usage and disposal. As electric mobility scales, tires are no longer viewed as interchangeable components but rather as system-critical devices that influence range, safety, and driving experience.



First, as global EV sales continue to grow - crossing over 14 million units annually - the aftermarket and OEM demand for EV tires is exploding. Automakers now prioritize tire selection during vehicle homologation due to its direct impact on advertised range, prompting early integration of tire requirements into the design phase. This demand is compounded by more frequent tire replacement cycles due to heavier vehicle loads and faster tread wear from instant torque applications.



Second, digitalization is embedding intelligence within tires, transforming them into active sensors within the EV ecosystem. Telematics-enabled tires can alert users to anomalies and help fleet managers optimize maintenance schedules, thus reducing downtime. This technological leap is opening new revenue streams for tire manufacturers in the form of data-driven maintenance services and predictive analytics platforms.



Lastly, environmental regulations are steering tire innovation toward sustainable manufacturing. Bio-based rubber compounds, renewable fillers like rice husk ash, and solvent-free adhesives are increasingly used to reduce lifecycle emissions. Tire makers are also investing in closed-loop recycling systems that retrieve materials from end-of-life tires and reintegrate them into new products, aligning with global ESG frameworks.



How Are OEM Partnerships and Regional Dynamics Influencing Market Expansion?



Automotive OEMs are playing a central role in shaping the EV tire market by forming long-term partnerships with tire suppliers for co-development. Leading EV manufacturers such as Tesla, BYD, Lucid, and Hyundai are collaborating with Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, and Pirelli to produce OEM-specific tire models optimized for aerodynamics, sound suppression, and weight tolerance. These co-engineered tires are often benchmarked for precise rolling resistance metrics as they directly impact WLTP and EPA range estimates.



Geographically, Europe remains a hub for EV tire R&D, with stringent emissions regulations and high EV penetration accelerating demand for energy-efficient tire solutions. China, the largest EV market globally, is rapidly scaling domestic production of EV tires supported by government incentives and rising local brands. The United States is witnessing increasing investments in regional tire testing centers to adapt global tire designs to American road conditions and climates.



Fleet electrification across urban delivery, transit, and last-mile logistics is also influencing tire demand. Fleets require high-durability tires with extended service intervals and reliable performance under continuous operation. Retreadable tire models and subscription-based tire services are emerging to meet the lifecycle cost goals of EV fleets. Moreover, EV tire recycling initiatives are gaining momentum, particularly in the EU, where circular economy goals are pushing manufacturers to reclaim materials and reduce landfill contributions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Cars segment, which is expected to reach US$39.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.5%. The Light Commercial Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $17.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $19.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, OTR); Distribution Channel (OEM, Replacement); Tire Construction Type (Radial Tire, Bias Tire); Propulsion (BEV Propulsion, HEV Propulsion, PHEV Propulsion).

Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, OTR); Distribution Channel (OEM, Replacement); Tire Construction Type (Radial Tire, Bias Tire); Propulsion (BEV Propulsion, HEV Propulsion, PHEV Propulsion). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 462 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

World Market Trajectories

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Electric Vehicle Tires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in EV Sales Across Passenger and Commercial Segments Drives Demand for EV-Specific Tires

Rising EV Weight and Torque Output Throw Spotlight on High-Performance Tire Compounds

OEM Requirements for Low Rolling Resistance Tires Strengthen Business Case for EV Tire Innovation

Shift Toward Noise-Reducing Technologies Accelerates Adoption of Specialized EV Tread Designs

Development of Smart Tires With Embedded Sensors Propels Growth in Connected Mobility

Expansion of High-Speed and Premium EV Models Fuels Demand for Ultra-Performance Tire Segments

Urban E-Mobility Growth Spurs Demand for Durable Tires Optimized for Stop-and-Go Traffic

Fleet Electrification Across Logistics and Delivery Sectors Drives High-Mileage Tire Adoption

Integration of Sustainable Materials Strengthens ESG Profile of EV Tire Manufacturers

Growth in EV Leasing and Subscription Models Spurs Demand for Long-Life, Low-Maintenance Tires

Tire Wear Particle Emissions Regulations Throw Spotlight on Low-Abrasion Formulations

Advances in Self-Sealing and Airless Tire Technologies Create Differentiation in EV Markets

Development of Cold-Weather and All-Terrain EV Tires Expands Addressable Applications

Rise in Digital Retail and Mobile Tire Services Enhances Market Access for EV-Specific Tires

Increased OEM Collaboration With Tire Makers Supports Co-Engineered Solutions for EV Platforms

Smart City Infrastructure and Smart Road Projects Propel Adoption of Connected Tire Technologies

Growth in Two-Wheeler and Micro-EV Segments Spurs Innovation in Lightweight EV Tires

Aftermarket Demand for Replacement EV Tires Strengthens Multi-Channel Distribution Networks

Emphasis on Range Optimization and Energy Efficiency Drives Lightweight Tire Construction

Standardization of EV Tire Labels and Testing Protocols Enhances Consumer Awareness and Comparability

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 33 companies featured in this Electric Vehicle Tires market report

Aeolus Tyre Co., Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Dunlop Tyres

Falken Tire Corporation

Giti Tire

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Linglong Tire

Maxxis International

Michelin Group

Nexen Tire Corporation

Nokian Tyres plc

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cgwow

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