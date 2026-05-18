Electric Vehicle Busbar Strategic Industry Report 2026: Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 - Rising Adoption of Modular EV Platforms Generates Opportunities for Standardized Busbar Solutions

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Busbar - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Busbar was valued at US$686.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Electric vehicle (EV) busbars are playing an increasingly critical role in the efficient power distribution systems of electric vehicles, facilitating the reliable and safe transfer of electrical power from the battery to various components like the motor, HVAC systems, and onboard electronics. A busbar is a conductive metal strip or bar that ensures high-current distribution in compact designs, minimizing power loss and ensuring optimal functioning. As EV technology advances, the demand for more compact, lighter, and higher-performing busbars is growing.

The need for enhanced energy efficiency, combined with advancements in power electronics, has made the development of specialized busbars essential to the performance and durability of electric vehicles. In addition, the use of busbars enables easier integration of power systems in vehicles while reducing the overall weight, which directly impacts the range and efficiency of electric vehicles.

Manufacturers are focusing on advanced materials, such as copper, aluminum, and more recently, new alloys that provide better conductivity, corrosion resistance, and weight optimization. With the growing number of EV models in both the passenger and commercial segments, including electric buses and trucks, the market for EV busbars is set to expand significantly in the coming years.

What Are the Primary Drivers of Growth in the EV Busbar Market?



The growth in the electric vehicle busbar market is driven by several key factors tied to advancements in electric vehicle technology, increased adoption rates, and the need for more efficient power distribution solutions. First, the rise of electric vehicle production, supported by governmental policies promoting zero-emission vehicles, is creating a strong demand for reliable and efficient electrical systems, including busbars.

As EVs become more mainstream, especially in markets like Europe, North America, and China, the need for robust and lightweight busbars is increasing. Additionally, the growing focus on improving EV performance metrics such as range, charging time, and overall energy efficiency has led to the demand for more efficient power distribution systems, driving innovations in busbar materials and designs. Second, the growth in the commercial electric vehicle sector, including electric buses, trucks, and delivery vans, is creating a new and expanding market for busbars, particularly those capable of handling higher currents and providing better heat management.

Third, the rapid development of fast-charging infrastructure for EVs is necessitating the adoption of more advanced busbars that can safely manage higher power loads without sacrificing vehicle performance. Lastly, the push for more compact and space-efficient EV battery packs is contributing to the need for smaller, lighter, and more flexible busbars that can integrate seamlessly into the compact designs of modern electric vehicles. With these factors combined, the electric vehicle busbar market is positioned for sustained growth as global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Copper Material segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22%. The Aluminum Material segment is also set to grow at 15.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Copper Material segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22%. The Aluminum Material segment is also set to grow at 15.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $187.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 27.1% CAGR to reach $486.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



Report Scope

Segments: Material (Copper Material, Aluminum Material); Power Rating (Low Power Rating, Medium Power Rating, High Power Rating).

Material (Copper Material, Aluminum Material); Power Rating (Low Power Rating, Medium Power Rating, High Power Rating). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $686.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Electric Vehicle Busbar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acceleration in EV Production Volumes Throws the Spotlight on Scalable and Efficient Power Distribution Components

Shift Toward High-Voltage EV Architectures Spurs Demand for Advanced and Compact Busbar Solutions

Focus on Lightweighting and Space Optimization Strengthens the Business Case for Laminated and Flexible Busbars

Integration of Battery Packs, Inverters, and Motors Expands Use of Custom Busbar Assemblies in EV Powertrains

Growth in Battery Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Segments Drives Need for High-Performance Thermal-Resistant Materials

Design Innovation in Multi-Layered and Insulated Busbars Enhances Electrical Efficiency and Safety Standards

Expansion of Fast Charging Infrastructure Increases Demand for High Current-Carrying Busbars with Low Heat Loss

Rising Adoption of Modular EV Platforms Generates Opportunities for Standardized Busbar Solutions Across Vehicle Lines

Increased Use of Aluminum and Composite Materials Reduces Weight While Maintaining High Conductivity Performance

Development of Flexible and 3D Busbars Enables Complex Routing in Compact Electric Vehicle Assemblies

Automated Manufacturing and Laser Welding Technologies Support Cost-Effective, Scalable Busbar Production

Emergence of Solid-State Battery Architectures Creates New Requirements for Customized Busbar Integration

Global Push for Electrification in Commercial Vehicles and Two-Wheelers Expands Busbar Applications Beyond Passenger Cars

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Electric Vehicle Busbar market report

Brar Elettromeccanica SpA

Connor Manufacturing Services, Inc.

Eae Elektrik Asansor Endustrisi Insaat San. Ve Tic. A.S.

Eaton Corporation Plc

EG Electronics AB

Mersen Corporate Services SAS

PEX Automotive GmbH

Rogers Corporation

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npqccd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment