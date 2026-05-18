EV Charger Cellular Connectivity Strategic Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030 - Focus on V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) Applications Expands Opportunities for Connected Chargers

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charger Cellular Connectivity - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EV Charger Cellular Connectivity was valued at US$2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the main drivers of growth in the EV Charger Cellular Connectivity market. As the global transition to electric mobility accelerates, the demand for EV charging infrastructure is rising, with a focus on making charging stations more efficient, intelligent, and accessible. Cellular connectivity plays a crucial role in enhancing the functionality of EV chargers, allowing them to communicate with mobile apps, energy management systems, and even with each other. This connectivity enables a range of capabilities, such as remote monitoring, real-time data collection, and dynamic charging rate adjustments based on grid conditions.



With the need for an expanded network of charging stations, cellular connectivity ensures that EV chargers are integrated into smart cities and grids, optimizing their operation and enabling efficient energy distribution. As charging stations increasingly rely on cellular communication to provide seamless user experiences, real-time updates on charging status, payment processing, and troubleshooting, the demand for cellular-connected charging solutions is expected to grow rapidly. Governments are also pushing for the expansion of public charging infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of electric vehicles, further driving the need for reliable cellular connectivity to support this infrastructure.



The evolving landscape of electric mobility is not only increasing the number of charging stations but is also making EV chargers smarter. This is where cellular connectivity comes into play. By enabling EV chargers to connect with cloud-based systems, operators can offer users advanced features like booking, locating, and reserving charging stations. The ability to track energy consumption, perform diagnostics, and even upgrade the software of EV chargers remotely ensures that these devices remain efficient and effective, further fueling the demand for cellular connectivity in the market.

What Are the Key Market Drivers for EV Charger Cellular Connectivity?



The growth of the EV Charger Cellular Connectivity market is primarily driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles and the accompanying need for an advanced charging infrastructure. As the number of EVs on the road continues to increase, the demand for fast, reliable, and easily accessible charging solutions is escalating. Cellular connectivity is crucial for enabling smart features in charging stations, including remote monitoring, real-time data exchange, and automated payments. This connectivity helps optimize the operation of charging networks and ensures that users have a seamless experience.



Another key driver is the rapid expansion of public and private EV charging stations globally. As governments and private sector entities invest heavily in building and scaling EV charging infrastructure, cellular connectivity is becoming essential to manage these installations efficiently. With the need for centralized control, real-time updates, and network optimization, the integration of cellular communication into EV chargers is allowing for the development of a more reliable and user-friendly charging network.



Finally, the continued innovation in 5G and IoT technologies is further accelerating the adoption of cellular connectivity in the EV charger market. The rollout of 5G networks is expected to provide faster and more reliable data transfer, making it possible for EV chargers to handle more complex tasks and enable real-time charging optimization. As these technologies become more widespread, the EV Charger Cellular Connectivity market will continue to experience rapid growth, ensuring that the charging infrastructure is equipped to meet the needs of the growing EV fleet.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.7%. The Software Component segment is also set to grow at 19.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.7%. The Software Component segment is also set to grow at 19.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $513.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.6% CAGR to reach $643.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Component (EV Charger Cellular Connectivity Hardware, EV Charger Cellular Connectivity Software); Technology (5G Technology, 4G / LTE Technology, NB-IoT Technology); End-Use (Driver / Fleet Operators End-Use, Charging Network Operators End-Use, Individual Consumers End-Use).

Component (EV Charger Cellular Connectivity Hardware, EV Charger Cellular Connectivity Software); Technology (5G Technology, 4G / LTE Technology, NB-IoT Technology); End-Use (Driver / Fleet Operators End-Use, Charging Network Operators End-Use, Individual Consumers End-Use). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

EV Charger Cellular Connectivity - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Real-Time Charging Data Propels Growth in Cellular-Enabled EV Chargers

Integration of 5G Technology Expands Opportunities for High-Speed Charger Connectivity

AI-Powered Data Analytics Strengthens Business Case for Connected Charging Networks

Rising Adoption of Smart Charging Solutions Highlights Opportunities in IoT Integration

Demand for Remote Monitoring Capabilities Bodes Well for Charger Cellular Connectivity

Growing Focus on Fleet Electrification Drives Innovation in Connected Charging Infrastructure

AI in Predictive Maintenance Highlights Opportunities in Connected Chargers

Demand for Seamless Payment Integration Strengthens Case for Cellular Connectivity

Focus on V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) Applications Expands Opportunities for Connected Chargers

Demand for Multi-Unit Charging Networks Highlights Case for Robust Connectivity

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 44 companies featured in this EV Charger Cellular Connectivity market report

Chargefox Pty Ltd

Easee AS

EVBox

Garo Group

Legrand North America, LLC.

POD Point

Servotech Power Systems

Shell Plc

Siemens AG

Telit Cinterion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z3d44

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