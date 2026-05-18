Electric Vehicle Infotainment (Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired, Cellular) Strategic Business Report 2026: Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2032 from $1.6 Billion in 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 38.6%

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Infotainment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Infotainment was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Electric Vehicle (EV) infotainment systems are transforming the in-car experience, enhancing connectivity, entertainment, and navigation to provide an immersive, technology-driven journey. These infotainment systems go beyond basic entertainment by integrating advanced features like real-time battery monitoring, energy consumption insights, and range prediction, making them essential for EV owners who need detailed information about vehicle performance.

As EV adoption rises, manufacturers are prioritizing infotainment features that improve user experience, adding functionalities such as voice assistants, personalized navigation, and remote vehicle controls through mobile apps. Many EV infotainment systems are connected to the cloud, enabling over-the-air (OTA) updates that provide the latest software and interface improvements without the need for a service visit.



One key element of EV infotainment is the integration with smart navigation systems, which identify nearby charging stations, estimated charging times, and routes that optimize energy efficiency. These navigation tools address the unique needs of EV drivers, such as reducing range anxiety and maximizing battery life.

Entertainment features, like streaming services, internet browsing, and gaming options, are also gaining prominence as EVs become more digitally connected. With increasing consumer demand for in-car connectivity, infotainment systems are now an integral part of the EV value proposition, helping manufacturers differentiate their models in a competitive market. This evolution reflects the growing role of infotainment in shaping the modern driving experience, especially for tech-savvy EV owners seeking a connected lifestyle.

What Is Driving Growth in the EV Infotainment Market?



The growth in the EV infotainment market is driven by several factors, including the rapid increase in EV adoption, advancements in in-car technology, and consumer demand for connected, tech-rich driving experiences. The expanding EV market, fueled by environmental regulations and incentives, has amplified the need for feature-rich infotainment systems that cater to modern consumer preferences.

As automakers compete in the EV space, they are focusing on infotainment systems to differentiate their models, adding value through advanced functionalities and digital services. The rise of cloud-based connectivity, enabling OTA updates, is also a significant driver, allowing manufacturers to keep infotainment systems up-to-date and continuously improve user experience without hardware changes.



Consumer behavior is shifting towards a demand for seamless digital integration, where drivers expect in-car systems to connect with their smartphones, smart homes, and other devices. Additionally, technological advancements like 5G, AI, and AR are enhancing infotainment capabilities, offering faster, more reliable connections and more personalized, interactive features.

EV owners are also showing a preference for smart navigation and energy management features unique to EVs, which help them manage range and charging efficiently. Together, these factors - rising EV adoption, advances in digital technology, and evolving consumer expectations - are driving strong growth in the EV infotainment market, positioning it as a critical aspect of the modern electric vehicle ecosystem.



What Technologies Are Shaping the EV Infotainment Market?



Several advanced technologies are driving the capabilities and popularity of EV infotainment systems, making them smarter, more interactive, and adaptive to driver needs. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is central to this development, enabling personalized user experiences by learning driver preferences, such as frequently used routes, preferred music, and common destinations.

Voice recognition powered by AI assists drivers in hands-free operation of in-car features, enhancing convenience and safety. Additionally, AI-driven virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant have become common in EVs, offering integrated smart home control, navigation assistance, and personalized recommendations.



Augmented reality (AR) is another emerging technology in EV infotainment, particularly in heads-up displays (HUDs) that project navigation instructions, vehicle diagnostics, and safety alerts directly onto the windshield. AR HUDs reduce driver distraction by keeping critical information within the driver's line of sight. 5G connectivity is also reshaping infotainment systems by enabling high-speed, low-latency data transfer, essential for real-time streaming, navigation, and cloud-based services.

With 5G, infotainment systems can deliver seamless video calls, high-definition streaming, and fast data processing, creating a highly interactive experience. Together, these technologies are making EV infotainment more engaging and functional, supporting the demand for advanced digital capabilities in electric vehicles.



What Are the Key Applications of Infotainment in Electric Vehicles?



Infotainment systems in EVs are tailored to enhance both the driving and ownership experience, supporting functionalities that range from practical vehicle information to entertainment and connectivity. Real-time vehicle diagnostics, such as battery level monitoring, charging status, and estimated range, are key applications that help drivers manage their trips and charging needs efficiently. Many EVs now feature energy-efficient route planning, allowing drivers to choose routes with available charging stations and avoid traffic, saving both time and battery life. These features are particularly valuable for long-distance EV drivers, where route planning and battery conservation are essential.



Entertainment is another primary application in EV infotainment, with options for streaming video, music, and gaming. These features are particularly appealing to passengers and for drivers during charging sessions, when waiting times at stations can be utilized for entertainment or productivity. Remote control capabilities through mobile apps allow EV owners to manage charging, adjust cabin temperature, and even locate their vehicles from a distance, enhancing convenience.

EV infotainment systems also support multi-device connectivity, enabling passengers to use their devices seamlessly within the vehicle ecosystem. These applications make infotainment systems a central component of the EV driving experience, catering to both utility and lifestyle needs of the modern EV owner.



Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 2,374 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Report Scope

Segments: Connectivity Type (Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Connectivity, Cellular); End-Use (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)).

Connectivity Type (Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Connectivity, Cellular); End-Use (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wireless segment, which is expected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 41.0%. The Bluetooth segment is also set to grow at 38.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $458.6 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 36.7% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Advantech Co., Ltd., ELSETA, Honeywell International Inc., Infotmic Co Ltd, IGRID, S.L. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Connected Cars Expands Market for Integrated Infotainment Systems in Electric Vehicles

Focus on Enhanced User Experience Drives Development of Customizable, User-Friendly EV Infotainment Interfaces

Increasing Adoption of In-Vehicle Entertainment Expands Demand for High-Resolution Displays and Touchscreens

Integration of Voice-Activated Controls and AI Assistants Spurs Demand for Smart Infotainment Solutions in EVs

Growth of Navigation and Real-Time Traffic Solutions Propels Demand for Advanced GPS-Enabled Infotainment Systems

Technological Advancements in Augmented Reality Create Opportunities for AR-Based Infotainment in Electric Vehicles

Expansion of Over-the-Air (OTA) Updates in EVs Increases Demand for Upgradable Infotainment Software

Rising Focus on Safety and Driver Assistance Expands Market for Infotainment with Integrated ADAS Features

Increasing Consumer Interest in Personalized Driving Experiences Spurs Demand for Adaptive Infotainment Systems

Advances in 5G and IoT Connectivity Boost Demand for High-Speed, Internet-Connected Infotainment Systems

Focus on Enhancing EV Battery Efficiency Drives Demand for Low-Power, Energy-Efficient Infotainment Solutions

Rising Demand for In-Car E-Commerce and Payment Solutions Expands Market for Digital Infotainment Platforms

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the companies featured in this Electric Vehicle Infotainment market report

Airbiquity, Inc.

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Audi AG

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Garmin Ltd.

General Motors Company

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqz7x

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