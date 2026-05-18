Soft Magnetic Materials Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Expansion of Applications in Industrial Automation and Robotics Creates New Opportunities - Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Soft Magnetic Materials was valued at US$22.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$28.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Soft Magnetic Materials market.







Soft magnetic materials, known for their high magnetic permeability and low coercivity, are essential in various electrical and electronic applications, particularly in power generation, distribution, and electronic devices. These materials, including silicon steel, ferrites, and amorphous alloys, are primarily used in transformers, inductors, motors, and generators to enhance energy efficiency by reducing energy losses during magnetization and demagnetization cycles.

The growing demand for energy-efficient electrical components, driven by the rising emphasis on sustainability and energy conservation, is propelling the market for soft magnetic materials. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which require high-performance motors and charging infrastructure, is further driving the demand for advanced soft magnetic materials. Additionally, the expansion of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power, is creating new growth opportunities for soft magnetic materials in power transformers and grid applications.

What Are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Soft Magnetic Materials Market?



The growth in the soft magnetic materials market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient electrical and electronic components, advancements in material science, and the expansion of renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors. The growing focus on reducing energy losses in power systems and enhancing the efficiency of transformers and motors is driving the adoption of advanced soft magnetic materials.

Technological innovations in amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys, coupled with the development of additive manufacturing techniques, are enhancing the performance and versatility of soft magnetic materials, supporting market growth. The rising adoption of electric vehicles and the expansion of renewable energy projects are creating new opportunities for soft magnetic materials in power conversion and distribution applications. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on miniaturization, lightweight materials, and high-frequency applications in consumer electronics and automotive sectors is further propelling market growth.



How Are Technological Innovations Enhancing the Performance of Soft Magnetic Materials?



Technological advancements in material science and processing techniques are significantly enhancing the performance, efficiency, and application scope of soft magnetic materials. The development of advanced alloys, such as amorphous and nanocrystalline materials, which offer superior magnetic properties, high electrical resistivity, and reduced energy losses, is driving innovation in the market. These materials are increasingly being used in high-frequency transformers, inductors, and sensors for electronic devices and power systems.

The introduction of additive manufacturing (3D printing) technologies for the production of soft magnetic components is enabling more complex geometries, lightweight designs, and customization, catering to the growing demand for miniaturized and high-efficiency components in consumer electronics and automotive sectors. These innovations are expanding the potential applications of soft magnetic materials, supporting their growth across various industries.



Which Market Segments Are Driving Growth in the Soft Magnetic Materials Industry?



Material types include electrical steel, nickel-iron alloys, cobalt-iron alloys, soft ferrites, and amorphous alloys, with electrical steel holding the largest market share due to its widespread use in transformers and motors. Applications of soft magnetic materials span across transformers, motors, inductors, sensors, and reactors, with transformers and motors being the dominant segments due to their critical role in power generation and distribution systems.

End-use industries comprise automotive, electronics, power generation, telecommunications, and aerospace, with automotive and electronics leading the market due to the rising demand for energy-efficient and compact components. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for soft magnetic materials, driven by its strong manufacturing base, while North America and Europe are also significant markets due to technological advancements and the growing adoption of renewable energy systems.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electrical Steel segment, which is expected to reach US$17.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4%. The Soft Ferrite segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ames Group, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., GKN Sinter Metals, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mate Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Scope

Segments: Type (Electrical Steel, Soft Ferrite, Permalloys, Other Types); Application (Motors, Transformers, Alternators, Other Applications).

Type (Electrical Steel, Soft Ferrite, Permalloys, Other Types); Application (Motors, Transformers, Alternators, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors and Transformers Drives Growth in Soft Magnetic Materials Market

Increasing Use of Soft Magnetic Materials in Electric Vehicles (EVs) Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements in Magnetic Material Processing Propel Market Innovation

Focus on Reducing Energy Losses and Enhancing Performance Strengthens Business Case for Soft Magnetic Materials

Growth in Renewable Energy Projects Spurs Demand for Soft Magnetic Materials in Power Generation

Emergence of Amorphous and Nanocrystalline Alloys Enhances Market Competitiveness

Rising Adoption of Soft Magnetic Materials in Consumer Electronics Expands Market Reach

Focus on Lightweight and High-Performance Materials for Aerospace and Defense Drives Market Adoption

Growing Emphasis on Miniaturization and High-Efficiency Components Boosts Market Potential

Focus on Sustainable and Recyclable Magnetic Materials Spurs Market Trends

Expansion of Soft Magnetic Material Applications in Industrial Automation and Robotics Creates New Opportunities

Rising Demand for Magnetic Sensors and Inductors in IoT Devices Drives Market Growth

COMPETITION:Some of the 46 companies featured in this Soft Magnetic Materials market report

Ames Group

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

GKN Sinter Metals

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Mate Co., Ltd.

Sintex A/S

Steward Advanced Materials

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hccsrl

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