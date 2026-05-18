ContactPoint 360 Brings AI-Operated CX With Human Empathy

By: Angelica Burlaza

Texas-based ContactPoint 360 delivers AI-operated customer experience services with human-led support through a global operating network serving enterprise and high-growth brands across multiple sectors and languages.



Photo by ContactPoint 360

PHARR, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContactPoint 360 , a privately held customer experience and outsourcing company, is presenting a CX model centered on AI-powered service and human-led empathy for enterprise clients and high-growth brands. The company works with enterprise companies to manage customer experience operations at scale.

Customer experience is no longer support infrastructure; it is growth infrastructure.

Founded in 2007, ContactPoint360 combines nearly two decades of CX expertise, more than 12 global strategic centers, and services in over 31 languages to deliver AI-operated, enterprise-scale customer experience solutions with the strategic agility modern brands demand.

This is not conventional outsourcing.

This is enterprise customer experience, reengineered.

Built for the New Economics of Customer Experience

ContactPoint 360’s operating model reflects a larger structural shift reshaping enterprise strategy. Customer experience is no longer measured as a support cost. It is increasingly evaluated through its impact on revenue growth, customer retention, brand equity, and operational performance.

To meet these demands, ContactPoint 360 has built a unified global CX ecosystem that integrates omnichannel orchestration, operational governance, embedded AI, and customer journey optimization. This AI-operated framework positions ContactPoint 360 beyond transactional delivery, functioning as a CX partner designed to drive measurable business outcomes.

AI Embedded at the Core of Execution

While many providers position AI as an enhancement, ContactPoint 360 has embedded AI directly into the operational foundation of customer experience delivery.

Through its AI + Human model, ContactPoint360 integrates omnichannel and multilingual customer engagement, technical support, customer retention, sales, and back-office operations into a unified service ecosystem engineered to strengthen customer loyalty, operational performance, and enterprise growth. This infrastructure creates a more intelligent service model that simultaneously improves speed, precision, service quality, and enterprise scalability. The impact is an AI-operated customer experience designed for commercially measurable performance.

“In a world where products can be copied, and pricing can be matched, the one thing competitors cannot replicate is how a company treats its customers. After hundreds of client engagements across the globe, we've learned that AI changes the economics of CX, but people define the experience. That's why we built ContactPoint360 around one principle: People Over Everything,” says Asad Mirza, CEO at ContactPoint 360.

Enterprise Scale Without Enterprise Rigidity

ContactPoint 360’s infrastructure supports major global organizations across healthcare, finance, insurance, telecommunications, retail, ecommerce, travel, gaming, and additional high-complexity sectors.

Its operational footprint enables:

24/7 multilingual support

99.8% SLA compliance

Cross-market consistency

Regulatory adaptability

Global customer continuity



Yet unlike traditional large-scale providers burdened by inflexible delivery structures, ContactPoint 360 maintains a customer-centric partnership model that balances enterprise operational power with strategic responsiveness. This combination allows ContactPoint 360 to serve both large enterprise ecosystems and rapidly scaling brands equally effectively.

Old BPO Model ContactPoint 360’s Next-Gen CX Model Cost reduction focus Revenue + experience focus Headcount scalability Outcome scalability Scripted interactions Intelligent, contextual engagement Reactive support Proactive customer orchestration Vendor relationship Strategic growth partner



Defining the Future of Customer Experience

With more than 16+ years of operational maturity, ContactPoint 360 is entering the market not simply as another CX provider. But as part of a broader redefinition of what enterprise customer experience should deliver.

Its positioning reflects a larger transformation already reshaping the industry -

From outsourced service to operational growth engine,

From vendor relationship to strategic business enabler,

From support function to competitive advantage.



The Bottom Line

ContactPoint 360’s formal market introduction signals more than company growth. It signals the rise of a new enterprise CX category, where AI, operational scale, and customer expertise converge to create measurable business transformation.

In a market crowded by legacy providers and surface-level automation claims, ContactPoint 360 is positioning itself for enterprises that require a higher standard:

Greater operational sophistication.

Stronger performance accountability.

Deeper strategic impact.



As customer experience increasingly defines enterprise market leadership, ContactPoint 360 is not entering the future of CX; it is helping define it.

About ContactPoint 360

ContactPoint 360 is a privately held AI-operated customer experience company founded in 2007. Headquartered in Texas, United States, the company delivers enterprise-grade CX solutions through global operations, advanced AI integration, and strategic customer engagement across multiple industries.

Contact Information

Company: ContactPoint 360

Website: https://contactpoint360.com/

Email: sales@contactpoint360.com

Headquarters: Texas, United States

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3b4090b-9b1e-4e3a-847f-f7928b5baebb