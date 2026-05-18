Magnetic Materials Industry Assessment Report 2026: Worldwide Trends, Shares (2020-2025) and Growth Forecast (2026-2032)

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetic Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Magnetic Materials was estimated at US$89.9 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$159.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the magnetic materials market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for electric vehicles, the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, and the growing use of advanced electronics. As the shift toward clean energy and electric mobility accelerates, the need for high-performance magnetic materials in electric motors, generators, and energy storage systems is increasing.

Additionally, the proliferation of consumer electronics and medical devices that rely on magnetic materials for data storage, imaging, and sensing is contributing to market growth. The continued development of rare-earth-free magnets and other sustainable solutions is also expected to play a key role in driving future growth in this market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Magnetic Materials market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Semi-Hard Magnet, Soft Magnet, Permanent / Hard Magnet); Application (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Power Generation, Other Applications).

Type (Semi-Hard Magnet, Soft Magnet, Permanent / Hard Magnet); Application (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Power Generation, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Semi-Hard Magnet segment, which is expected to reach US$69.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9%. The Soft Magnet segment is also set to grow at 8.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $27.8 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.3% CAGR to reach $41.2 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Magnetic Materials Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Magnetic Materials Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Magnetic Materials Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., Electron Energy Corporation, Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Magnetic Materials market report include:

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Scienta Omicron AB

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumida Components GmbH

TDK Electronics AG

Tengam Engineering, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 65 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $89.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $159.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Magnetic Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Motors and Generators Drives Growth in Magnetic Materials Market

Technological Advancements in Permanent Magnet Materials Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Use of Magnetic Materials in Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Vehicles Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Magnetic Materials in Wind Power Generation and Renewable Energy Applications Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Use of Magnetic Materials in Consumer Electronics and Wireless Communication Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Soft Magnetic Materials and Magnet Alloys Propel Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Magnetic Materials in Industrial Automation and Robotics Expands Market Potential

Growing Focus on Enhancing Magnetic Strength and Reducing Energy Loss Drives Demand for Advanced Magnetic Materials

Expansion of Magnetic Materials in Healthcare and Diagnostic Imaging, Including MRI, Fuels Market Growth

Technological Advancements in High-Temperature and High-Performance Magnetic Materials Propel Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Rare Earth Magnets in Aerospace and Defense Applications Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Magnetic Materials in Smart Grids and Energy Storage Systems Expands Market Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shri0y

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