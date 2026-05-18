Polyamide in E-Mobility Strategic Business Report 2026: Rising Demand for Lightweight Thermal-Resistant Materials, Technological Advancements in PA6 and PA66 Compounds - Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyamide in E-Mobility - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Polyamide in E-Mobility was valued at US$1.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







In the transition to e-mobility, automotive OEMs and tier suppliers are striving for lightweighting, miniaturization, and integration of electrical systems while meeting stringent safety and performance standards. Polyamide, particularly PA6, PA66, and advanced long-chain variants like PA46 and PA12, offer favorable weight-to-strength ratios, flame retardancy, and resistance to high-voltage environments-making them ideal for both structural and electronic applications in EVs.



The move toward higher voltage architectures (400V to 800V) in EVs is driving the need for dielectric insulation materials that can withstand elevated thermal and electrical stresses. Glass fiber-reinforced polyamide grades are being tailored for applications like high-voltage connectors, insulation housings, battery module frames, and power electronics encapsulation, where dimensional stability and surface resistance are critical.

What Is Driving Growth in the Global Polyamide in E-Mobility Market?



The growth in the global polyamide in e-mobility market is driven by the electrification of vehicles, rising demand for lightweight and thermally resilient materials, and growing complexity of EV power and charging architectures. As vehicle electrification accelerates, the use of polyamide in functional, safety-critical components is expanding from niche to mainstream across passenger cars, commercial EVs, and two-wheelers.



Stringent automotive safety and flame retardancy norms-especially for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs)-are fostering adoption of polyamide materials that meet UL, ISO, and OEM-specific standards. Lightweighting imperatives to enhance EV range and reduce battery load are also promoting polyamide over metals and thermosets in structural and semi-structural applications.



Additionally, the rise of localized EV production ecosystems and gigafactories is boosting demand for high-performance materials that are moldable, recyclable, and integration-friendly. As new EV platforms demand multifunctional, cost-effective, and scalable material solutions, polyamide is poised to become a material of choice for next-generation e-mobility across global automotive value chains.



Which EV Systems and Markets Are Driving Polyamide Consumption?



The largest application segments for polyamide in e-mobility include battery enclosures, electronic control unit housings, thermal interface components, cooling system modules, cable glands, and connector systems. Within battery systems, polyamides are used to manufacture cell spacers, module frames, and insulation barriers that require strength, flame retardancy, and electrical insulation. In electric powertrains, PA-based housings protect sensitive electronics and reduce system weight.



Charging systems-both onboard and offboard-are another key growth area, as polyamide materials meet the insulation and fire safety requirements for plug connectors, cable sheaths, and vehicle inlet/outlet systems. In the growing domain of autonomous EVs, sensor housings and communication modules benefit from polyamide's electromagnetic shielding and structural durability.



Regionally, Europe and China are the most aggressive markets driving polyamide deployment in e-mobility. Stringent CO2 emissions regulations, rapid EV infrastructure rollout, and government subsidies are accelerating EV production, thus increasing demand for high-performance polymers. Leading automotive polymer suppliers such as BASF, DuPont, EMS-Chemie, Solvay, and Lanxess are scaling production of e-mobility-specific PA grades in these regions. North America is catching up, with OEMs investing in battery plants and EV production lines, especially in the U.S. and Canada.







Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ascend Performance Materials, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., DOMO Chemicals and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polyamide 6 segment, which is expected to reach US$802.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Polyamide 66 segment is also set to grow at 7.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $366.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $373.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Product Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-based Polyamide, Specialty Polyamides); Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles); Application (Electronic Components Application, Under-Bonnet Components Application, Vehicle Exterior Application, Vehicle Interior Application, Other Applications).

Product Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-based Polyamide, Specialty Polyamides); Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles); Application (Electronic Components Application, Under-Bonnet Components Application, Vehicle Exterior Application, Vehicle Interior Application, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Polyamide in E-Mobility Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Polyamide in E-Mobility Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Polyamide in E-Mobility - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Electric Vehicle Production Throws the Spotlight On High-Performance Polyamide Materials

Rising Demand for Lightweight Thermal-Resistant Materials Drives Adoption in EV Powertrain Components

Expansion of High-Voltage Electrical Systems Spurs Need for Flame-Retardant and Insulating Polyamides

Emphasis on Battery Pack Optimization Strengthens Business Case for Thermoplastic Polyamide Applications

Increased Miniaturization of EV Components Fuels Demand for High-Flow and Reinforced PA Grades

Technological Advancements in PA6 and PA66 Compounds Improve Thermal and Mechanical Performance

Shift Toward Metal Replacement in Under-the-Hood Applications Accelerates Use of Polyamides

Surge in EV Charging Infrastructure Development Spurs Demand for Polyamide in Connectors and Insulators

Integration of Sensor Systems in E-Mobility Platforms Expands Use of Polyamide in Structural Housings

Recyclability and Circular Polymer Initiatives Support Use of Recycled PA in Sustainable EV Manufacturing

Adoption of E-Mobility in Two- and Three-Wheelers Expands Polyamide Use in Compact Assemblies

Strategic Collaborations Between Resin Suppliers and EV OEMs Drive Custom Compound Development

Cost and Supply Pressure on Nylon 66 Feedstocks Influence Material Substitution in Automotive PA

Expansion of Polyamide Films in EV Battery Sealing and Protection Applications Boosts Market Growth

Rise in EV Platform Modularization Encourages Use of Multi-Functional PA Components

Development of Conductive Polyamides Supports EMI Shielding and Thermal Management in EVs

Regulatory Push for Eco-Design and Carbon Footprint Reduction Promotes Lightweight PA Adoption

Battery Thermal Runaway Containment Requirements Drive Flame-Retardant Polyamide Innovations

Preference for Easy-to-Mold, High-Precision Components Propels Use in Integrated EV Modules

Increased Localization of EV Component Manufacturing Spurs Regional PA Compound Production

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Polyamide in E-Mobility market report

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DOMO Chemicals

DSM Engineering Materials

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Evonik Industries AG

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG

Lealea Group

RadiciGroup

RTP Company

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.

UBE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj5oha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment