Electric Vehicle (EV) Communication Controllers Market Outlook Report 2026-2032: Revenues to Grow from $104 Million in 2025 to $750 Million by 2032

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers was estimated at US$104.1 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$750.7 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the electric vehicle communication controllers market is driven by several factors, chief among them being the rapid increase in electric vehicle adoption and the expanding charging infrastructure. Governments around the world are heavily promoting electric vehicles through incentives, tax rebates, and stringent emissions regulations, which in turn is boosting the demand for charging infrastructure, and by extension, the EVCC market.

The rise in electric vehicle sales, coupled with the need for efficient and secure charging solutions, is accelerating the deployment of communication controllers in both public and private charging stations. Additionally, the growing demand for interoperability and standardization across charging networks is a significant driver, as EVCCs ensure compatibility between different EV models and charging standards.



Another key driver is the rising importance of grid integration technologies such as V2G and V2H, which are poised to play a major role in energy management systems in the near future. As energy grids around the world transition to renewable sources like wind and solar, the ability of EVs to serve as mobile energy storage units becomes increasingly important. EVCCs enable these bi-directional energy flows, making them crucial for future energy ecosystems.

Furthermore, advancements in high-power charging solutions are creating opportunities for EVCC manufacturers to develop controllers that can handle ultra-fast charging speeds, reducing charging times and making electric vehicles more convenient for consumers. Lastly, the emphasis on cybersecurity, driven by the increasing digitization of charging systems, is creating demand for advanced EVCCs that can ensure secure communication and prevent data breaches or system malfunctions during the charging process.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: System Outlook (Vehicle-based Communication Controller, Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)); Charging Type (Wired, Wireless); Electric Vehicle Type (Plug-In Hybrid, Battery); End-Use (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles).

System Outlook (Vehicle-based Communication Controller, Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)); Charging Type (Wired, Wireless); Electric Vehicle Type (Plug-In Hybrid, Battery); End-Use (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Vehicle-based Communication Controller segment, which is expected to reach US$460.9 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 31.9%. The Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC) segment is also set to grow at 33.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $30.5 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 31.2% CAGR to reach $125.8 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 100Plus, ADT LLC, Fitbit, Inc., GE Healthcare, Guardian24 and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers market report include:

ABB

Alfen

Allego

Blink Charging

Bosch

BP Chargemaster

BYD Auto

Chargepoint

Clippercreek

ECOG

Efacec

Engie

Europe

EV Safe Charge

Evgo

Ficosa

Heliox

Ionity

Leviton

LG Innotek

Mitsubishi Electric

New Motion B.V

North America

Opconnect

Pod Point

Pulse Charge

Schneider Electric

Semaconnect

Siemens

Spark Horizon

Tesla

Vector

Volta

Wallbox

Webasto

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 5,275 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $104.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $750.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Electric Vehicle Communication Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Propels Demand for Advanced Communication Controllers to Enable Seamless Charging and Data Transfer

Expansion of EV Charging Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight on Need for Robust Vehicle Communication Solutions

Increased Focus on Interoperability Across Charging Networks Drives Demand for Standardized EV Communication Protocols

Growth of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology Expands Addressable Market for Two-Way Communication Controllers

Rising Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in EVs Spurs Adoption of Real-Time Data Communication Controllers

Adoption of Smart Charging Technologies Strengthens Business Case for Intelligent EV Communication Controllers

Stringent Emission Regulations Fuel Demand for Efficient EV Infrastructure, Generating Opportunities for Advanced Communication Controllers

Advancements in 5G Connectivity Propel Growth in Real-Time EV Communication Solutions

Emergence of Autonomous Electric Vehicles Expands Market for High-Performance Communication Controllers

Increased Demand for Cybersecurity in EV Communication Systems Drives Development of Secured Communication Controllers

Rise of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication Strengthens Demand for Multifunctional EV Communication Controllers

Government Initiatives Supporting EV Adoption and Infrastructure Development Spur Demand for Communication Technologies

Rising Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analytics in EVs Generates Demand for Advanced Communication and Monitoring Solutions

Expansion of Fast Charging Networks Spurs Demand for High-Speed, Reliable Communication Controllers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u33vx5

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